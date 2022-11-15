Lynne Mishele, the woman who was inside the house that Anne Heche crashed into this summer (which started a fire that ultimately caused Heche’s death), has filed a $2 million lawsuit against Heche’s estate for “negligence,” “infliction of emotional distress,” and trespassing. Mishele was renting the house at the time from owners John and Jennifer Durand, who set up a GoFundMe page after the crash to help cover the cost of Mishele’s lost belongings. The GoFundMe ended up raising nearly $200,000, but in a recent post from earlier this month, Mishele revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer in September. She says she is now “doing well” after surgery, and she explained that the donations have helped her start to rebuild her life and get through her cancer treatment.

In her lawsuit (which comes via a report from People) , Mishele notes that it was “by God’s grace” that her and her pets “barely escaped physical impact from the car crash” and that she is now “terrified, severely traumatized, and without a place to live.” The suit also says that all of Mishele’s posessions “were completely burned and destroyed,” including “pictures and mementos, all her business papers and equipment, her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing, basic necessities, and household items.” Mishele is “unable to sleep and is battling acute anxiety and depression,” making it impossible “to operate her home business because of her physical displacement and fragile mental health caused by Defendants’ irresponsible behavior.”

Heche is survived by two children, including eldest son Homer Laffoon, who said at the time of her death that he was “left with a deep, wordless sadness,” adding , “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”