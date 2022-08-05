Actor Anne Heche has apparently been hospitalized after being involved in a car crash earlier today, The L.A. Times reports. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Heche was reportedly driving erratically in Los Angeles on Friday morning before her car crashed into a residential home, at which point a fire began. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, one person—presumably Heche—is listed as being in critical condition after the crash.

Yahoo! News, meanwhile, has video taken from a Fox 11 broadcast of the aftermath of the crash , showing that Heche’s car appears to have plowed through the front yard, and front wall, of an L.A. residence, nearly reaching the back of the building before stopping and catching fire. Firefighters worked today to combat the blaze, while calling in Heavy Rescue to extract the vehicle. That footage also shows the moment when Heche, loaded onto a gurney, abruptly appears to sit up, flailing at the attending officers, shocking all involved. According to TMZ, she’s been intubated after being taken to the hospital, but is expected to live.

The homeowner was apparently in the residence, but is, somewhat shockingly, unharmed.

TMZ notes that this was apparently Heche’s second car crash today, after she was photographed previously having hit a garage with her car . Reps for Heche haven’t responded to press requests for comment as of yet.

Although less prominent in recent years, Heche has continued to act regularly in Hollywood; most recently, she had a recurring role on Chicago P.D., appeared as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, and appeared in multiple episodes of legal drama All Rise on CBS. She’s also been candid about her struggles with mental health in the past, including in Call Me Crazy, her memoir, published in 2001.