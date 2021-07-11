Annie Murphy in Kevin Can F**K Himself episode 5 Image : AMC

In the AMC drama Kevin Can F**K Himself, Annie Murphy plays a typical sitcom wife named Allison McRoberts, who devotes most of her time to taking care of lazy, self-proclaimed funny husband Kevin (Eric Petersen). She doesn’t have much agency when the show kicks off, but with each passing episode, she shows a willingness to go to extremes to achieve it. Those extreme lengths? Possible murder. Allison realizes that the only way to free herself from an emotionally manipulative husband is to kill him. While it’s not as easy as it looks, she gets support from an unexpected ally, her neighbor Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden). But before she takes any drastic steps, Allison attempts to make other vital life changes.



As seen in this exclusive The A.V. Club clip from the upcoming fifth episode, “New Patty,” Allison has a frustrating encounter with a customer at the liquor store where she works. She’s already tense and about to indulge in day drinking with Patty when a man bumps into her. When she demands an apology, the man calls her a bitch instead. Just as Allison is about to unleash on him, her boss Diane (Jamie Denbo) comes running in and apologizes to him instead. The dude gets a free bottle of alcohol while Allison gets a lecture. “Hello, is it your first day here? ,” Diane asks her. “You know the drill, we have to put up with this crap daily,” she says matter-of-factly.

But do you have to, Diane? Not anymore, according to Allison. She decides she’s had enough of being told what to do . She removes her work vest, grabs a bottle of alcohol (she deserves one on the house too, damn it), and quits her job. All the while, Patty looks on proudly as her new friend first calls out the inappropriate customer and then stands up for herself by leaving.

In episode five , Patty herself deals with a crisis as her relationship with boyfriend Kurt (Sean Clements) gets rockier, and Kevin decides to find a new buddy of his own. Guest stars in “New Patty” include Jon Glaser and Robin Lord Taylor.

“New Patty” will air on AMC at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. It is already streaming on AMC+.