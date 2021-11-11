Another person has now died in the aftermath of the Astroworld festival, Stereogum reports, bringing the total death toll for the event up to 9. Texas’ KTRK News announced today that 22-year-0ld college student Bharti Shahani died late last night ; Shahani had been on a ventilator since suffering what her family has described as “multiple” heart attacks during and after the crowd surge at the Travis Scott-fronted event, and had shown no brain activity since being hospitalized.

News of Shahani’s death comes as legal action begins to move forward against both Scott and co-organizer Live Nation in the aftermath of the event, which occurred late on the night of Friday, November 5. Deadline reports that more than 100 people have already joined a lawsuit against Scott, fellow rapper Drake, and Live Nation, alleging negligence on their part, and accusing the musicians of inciting the crowd to lethal action.

The events of, and preparations for, Astroworld have come under understandably intense scrutiny over the last week, as causes for the lethal event—which injured hundreds, and has now killed 9 people aged 16 and older—are sought. (Yesterday, the Texas police walked back unfounded rumors that a security guard had been injected with drugs during the event.)

There will, presumably, be plenty of blame to go around: Scott has been accused on multiple occasions of encouraging dangerous behaviors in fans, including at Lollapalooza in 2015, when he was arrested for reportedly inciting audience members to rush the stage. Focus has also fallen on security training for Astroworld staff, which did not appear to include a plan for dealing with or preventing a crowd surge.

Bharti’s family released news of her death earlier today. KTRK also reports that at least one 9-year-old child is also currently on a ventilator as a result of the festival, and has also shown no brain activity since being brought in on Friday night.