Anthony Head's co-stars pay tribute to the Buffy and Ted Lasso star

Anthony Head had a long and well-loved career in TV, one that highlighted both his versatility, and the warmth he brought to sets both on-camera and off. The latter, especially, has been the subject of many tributes from his former co-stars in the wake of his death this week, as cast members from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso, and many other projects reminisced about their time working with him.

That most especially includes Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar, who wrote a message partially addressed to Head’s daughters on her social media this weekend, saying, “Thank you to Daisy and Emily who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world.” David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan, Amber Benson, Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, and Emma Caulfield all issued similar messages, with Boreanaz writing “RIP. He was so kind and generous of a soul,” while Hannigan said “This cut is so deep I fear it can never heal.” Caulfield reflected on a day spent with Head while he was filming 2011’s The Iron Lady, saying, “It was a perfect day. There were many of these moments with this amazing human who I was lucky enough to call my friend for 27 years.” Marsters quoted from Angel, writing, “There’s a hole in the world” and calling Head “the best of us,” Benson declared that “We’ve lost one of the good ones,” while Carpenter, reflecting that she’d spent less time with Head than many of her castmates, wrote, “Tony was incredibly kind to everyone and to every living thing.”

(The Buffy cast has, of course, weathered a hefty share of tragedies over the last year or two; co-star Michelle Trachtenberg died at the age of 39 in 2025, while Nicholas Brendon died just three months ago, in March of 2026.)

Co-stars from outside the Buffyverse also paid tribute to Head, including his former co-star in the Gold Blend coffee commercials that introduced him to many TV viewers, Sharon Maughan, who told BBC News, “I loved working with him. I thought he was a lovely man.” Matt Lucas, who cast Head in a recurring part in his British sketch comedy series Little Britain (they’d reportedly been seeking a “Tony Head type” but hadn’t thought they’d land the man himself) called him “unfailingly brilliant, and always so kind and warm.” And Brett Goldstein, a star and writer on Head’s last major role, his recurring villain part on Ted Lasso, called him, “a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world, which was an incredible skill because he was the best person.” Head has also been memorialized by the Battersea Dogs And Cats Home, where he served as a spokesperson and supporter for many years. (His long-time partner, Sarah Fisher, was an animal welfare advocate who died last December; the pair spent many years serving as advocates and fundraisers for the London-based animal rescue organization.) “Anthony’s kindness, generosity, and dedication to animal welfare made a lasting impact on our charity and the lives of so many dogs and cats,” the center wrote in a statement. “He was a true advocate for rescue animals and a much loved member of the Battersea family.”