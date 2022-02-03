Apple TV+ has officially ordered David E. Kelley’s next thrilling murder mystery limited series. The courtroom drama is based on Scott Turow’s debut novel, which was previously adapted into a Harrison Ford-led film in 1990.

Presumed Innocent is described as “the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.” Kelley’s vision for the limited series “reimagines Presumed Innocent, exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

Kelley will serve as executive producer and writer, with Dustin Thomason, J.J. Abrams, and Ben Stephenson also taking on roles as executive producers.

David E. Kelley’s churned out several limited series over the last few years across production studios, including HBO’s Big Little Lies and The Undoing, as well as Hulu’s recent Nine Perfect Strangers. Nicole Kidman’s also played lead roles in all three of his these series, so it would not be surprising if he figured out some way to squeeze her into Presumed Innocent. Some of his other recent series include the legal drama Goliath, ABC’s Big Sky, and an adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Mercedes.

A few of his numerous ongoing projects include serving as the showrunner for the Texas-set ax-murder miniseries Love And Death starring Elizabeth Olsen over at HBO, as well as executive producing and writing The Lincoln Lawyer for Netflix. In October, Peacock green- lit a detective series from Kelley titled The Missing, where he will serve as showrunner. As if that’s not enough, he’s also working on adaptations of Anatomy of a Scandal and Tom Wolfe’s A Man in Full for Netflix. The grind truly never stops for David E. Kelley.