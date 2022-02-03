Apple TV+ has spent its relatively brief time on this planet assembling a rather wide-ranging library of content rather than just swallowing up a bunch of stuff like its competitors—giving it at least the perception of “quality over quantity.” Its latest pick-up is a documentary series called Lincoln’s Dilemma that, according to a press release, is all about “peeling back the curtain on the oversimplified historical narrative” about Lincoln’s presidency.

Advertisement

Rather than some kind of PC deconstruction of an American icon, though, this trailer for the series makes it seem more like an attempt to flesh out Lincoln and shine some light on his journey from “tall guy who thinks splitting up the country is bad” to “tall guy who thinks slavery is bad.” Specifically, it sounds like it’s going to prominently highlight Lincoln’s relationship with Frederick Douglass, with the press release also noting that it will be a “21st century examination of a complicated man and the people and events that shaped his evolving stance on slavery.”

The documentary will feature “rare archival materials and insight from history experts,” but one of the big bullet points is that the series will feature narration from Jeffrey Wright (who also sort of served as a narrator recently on Disney+’s What If…?, though that was a very different show) as well as some kind of recorded conversation between Lincoln and Douglass with Bill Camp from 12 Years A Slave playing Lincoln and also Leslie Odom Jr. from Hamilton playing Douglass.

That all sounds cool, but this trailer features none of it, so we’ll have to wait until the series premieres to hear more—speaking of, that premiere is happening on Presidents’ Day Weekend (February 18). Lincoln’s Dilemma is directed by Jacquelin Olive and Barak Goodman from PBS’ Frontline.