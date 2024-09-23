The Lincoln Lawyer's new case is "personal" (as if there's any other kind) in third season trailer Mickey Haller is still taking cases personally, still getting punched in the face in the new trailer from Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer returns for a third season on Netflix on October 17, and this time, it’s personal. You may have thought it was personal last season, when Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) was defending his love interest Lisa (Lana Parilla). But this time, it’s extra-extra personal, because Mickey is trying to get to the bottom of the murder of his former client Glory Days (Fiona Rene). And as his ex-wife and colleague Lorna (Becki Newton) sarcastically points out in the The Lincoln Lawyer third season trailer, it “always works out well” when he takes on personal cases.

Jokes aside, Mickey is going into this season wondering “‘Did he have something to do with this? Could he have done more to help her?’” Co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez explained to Netflix’s Tudum. His sense of duty towards Glory drives him to get involved with the case, but it also puts him in the crosshairs of “people that play a very dangerous game,” as evidenced in the trailer by people leaving snakes in beds or attempting to run cars off the road. But then again, that’s just an average day in the life of the Lincoln Lawyer; he “[inspires] strong emotions,” which often makes people want to punch him in the face.

In addition to Garcia-Rulfo, the third season will see the return of Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Yaya DaCosta, in addition to Neve Campbell, Elliott Gould, Krista Warner, Fiona Rene, and Devon Graye. New cast members include Merrin Dungey, Allyn Moriyon, John Pirruccello, and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez. “This season is very exciting,” Garcia-Rulfo teased for Tudum. “We see Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time—with romance, with the wives, with the cases. You never expect what’s going to happen, who’s going to be bad and who’s going to be guilty.”