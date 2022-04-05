It can be hard to get to the gym. In fact, some of us don’t even want to go. Thankfully, for those who don’t feel like getting all sweaty, there’s Physical, an Apple TV+ series starring Rose Byrne, which counts as exercise. Like Sweatin’ To The Oldies, Physical isn’t just for gym rats, but also for hardworking people who just don’t feel like getting up right now.



Advertisement

After roughly a year of missing leg day, Physical will pull up its leg warmers again on June 3. And speaking of Sweatin’ To The Oldies, Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus’ infamous suitcase pooper/breakout star, is joining the cast in what sounds like a very Richard Simmons-ian character. Bartlett’s character, Vincent ‘Vinnie’ Green, is “a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial.”



Here’s the synopsis:

Season two finds our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Joining Byrne on the mat are co-stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Paul Sparks.

Now, as tempting and exciting as Murray Bartlett plays late-night infomercial exercise guru sounds, we have some reservations. The first season of Physical left us a little winded. In her review of season one, our own Gwen Ihnat wrote:

Apple TV+’s Physical raises the question of who would actually want to enter this bleak 1981 San Diego landscape and hang out with such loathsome characters. Annie Weisman, a veteran of such shows as Desperate Housewives, The Path, and Almost Family, created Physical via her recent production deal with Apple. But despite her impressive résumé, she’s crafted 10 episodes of an exceptionally thorny dramedy, exhausting even at only a half-hour a pop.

G/O Media may get a commission 18% off Apple Watch SE Stay on top of your health with high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications.

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends. Buy for $230 from Amazon

Physical’s second season premieres on Apple TV+ on June 3, with a new episode premiering every Friday.