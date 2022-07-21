Although HBO Max may be welcoming a host of new A24 films in August, Apple TV+ is putting its own A24 eggs in one very prestigious basket. The streamer has acquired Causeway, a new drama from the studio starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.

Per Variety, the film follows a soldier (Lawrence) who finds herself struggling to readjust to her former life after returning from service to her home in New Orleans. Principal photography for Causeway took place on-site in the Louisiana city.

Lawrence hasn’t been seen onscreen since Adam McKay’s 2021 stodgily metaphorical doozy Don’t Look Up. The actor is set to join forces with McKay again for another one of Apple’s most noteworthy upcoming features, Bad Blood, where Lawrence will play exiled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Advertisement

The new film is director Lila Neugebauer’s first foray into feature film, after directing episodes of The Maid and The Sex Lives Of College Girls. She also recently helmed an acclaimed Broadway revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s play The Waverly Gallery. Neuberger also executive produces the film; Lawrence produces with Justine Ciarrocchi under the Excellent Cadaver banner.

The writing team also boasts buzzy talent: N ovelist Otessa Moshfegh, who wrote 2020's My Year Of Rest And Relaxation, brought her pen to the script, collaborating with Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders.

G/O Media may get a commission Reserve for free Up to $200 Samsung Credit—Reserve the Next Galaxy Smartphone, Watch, and Buds for Free Samsung Unpacked—August 10

The next Samsung Unpacked event is happening on August 10 with new announcements across their Galaxy lineup of products. Samsung is offering credit to anyone who makes a free reservation. Shop at Samsung Advertisement

Causeway has undergone some changes on the journey into Apple’s arms. P er The Hollywood Reporter, the film was initially titled Red, White, And Wonder and counted Scott Rudin as one of its producers. Rudin cut ties with the project over a year ago, after THR published an investigation into abusive behavior former staffers claim Rudin engaged in.

Though Apple has yet to confirm a release date for Causeway, the streamer promises a premiere later this year both in theaters and on Apple TV+.