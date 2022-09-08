It’s possible, at this point, that Aqua Teen Hunger Force (or Aqua Unit Patrol Squad 1, or Aqua TV Show Show, or whatever series creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro are calling it this week) will simply never die, its particular breed of semi-sensical animated chaos as unkillable as its snack-food based “heroes.” Even so, there’s something nice about seeing the series—which quietly returned (as “Aquadonk Side Pieces”) earlier this year on YouTube, 7 years after being abruptly canceled by Adult Swim—back in something approaching big-budget splendor today, when Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the franchise’s direct-to-video movie Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm.

And, look: We could try to augur out what the plot here is—some kind of “getting the gang back together” story about Meatwad, Frylock, and Master Shake (still Willis, Carey Means, and the irreplaceable Dana Snyder) teaming back up to kill some evil sentient plants, while also getting into business with an evil Jeff Bezos/Elon Musk type. But you know, and we know, that the story here isn’t actually going to matter; it’s just going to be an excuse for a series of very funny anti-climaxes, screw-ups, and horrible things happening to the trio’s hapless, awful neighbor, Carl. Even so: It’s good to see the boys tearing around, blowing stuff up, and generally leaving the world a much, much worse place than they found it.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm (the series’ second film, after Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film For Theaters which, yes, actually did get a bona fide theatrical run way back in 2007) will be available for purchase on digital, 4K, and Blu-Ray on November 8th; it was previously announced that the film would eventually make its way over to HBO Max (although that was before the recent troubles with the service’s animation efforts, so hey, who knows).