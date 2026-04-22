Are the New York Mets cursed by “Kokomo”?
On June 11, 2025, the Mets allegedly paid tribute to Brian Wilson by playing the only Beach Boys hit he wasn’t involved in. The stats since that day speak for themselves.Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
The New York Mets have lost 12 straight games, their longest losing streak in 22 years. Their record stands at 7-16, their worst start to a season since 1983, and they’re already 8.5 games back in the National League East. It’s impossible to pin the team’s woes on just one player. But it hasn’t helped that their best player, Juan Soto, is on the 10-day IL, while All-Star infielders (and perennial MVP candidates) Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette are barely hitting above the Mendoza Line. On June 12, 2025, the Mets had baseball’s best record at 45-24. From then until the end of the season, they went 38-55, the fifth-worst record in the league over that span.
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