Ariana Grande big leagued Elvira and lived to apologize The Mistress of the Dark does not take kindly to celebrities asking for free tickets and then refusing a picture.

National treasure and Mistress of the Dark, Elvira received an overdue apology yesterday from the supposed Good Witch of the South, Ariana Grande. Over the weekend, Elvira answered fan questions in an out-of-makeup, Cassandra Peterson-led Q&A at California theme park Knott’s Berry Farm’s annual Halloween celebration, Knott’s Scary Farm, and was asked about some truly ghoulish celebrity encounters. An attendee filmed the session on a haunted smartphone, and Elvira posted it on her Instagram, which is also haunted.

At the behest of a fan, Elvira told of a dark and stormy night when Ariana Grande asked for 21 comp tickets to an Elvira event. “She comes backstage and asked if I could take pictures with all her friends and relatives she brought,” Elvira said. “I took a picture with every single one of them. I signed autographs for every single one of them.”

“I say to her, ‘Can we take a photo together?’ and [Grande] goes, ’No, I don’t really do that.” Elvira said that Grande didn’t even stay for the show, “and all her relatives stayed.” Ditching your family at an Elvira event is a curse-worthy offense. Sensing how negative publicity from America’s most important source of Halloween-based boob jokes could hurt the movie where she plays a “Good Witch,” Grande apologized to Elvira on Instagram.

“i actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family,” Grande wrote in Elvira’s Instagram comments.

Grande explained that about seven years ago, the pop star had trouble with “being in public crowds or loud places.” Adding further context, seven years ago was Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour and the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 concert-goers after Grande’s performance at the venue. We’re not saying her behavior at Elvira’s show is connected to that, but we can only assume that such a traumatic experience might make one weary of crowds.

But Grande didn’t lean on explanations. She writes:

but if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so. thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!) sending love always. ♡ you’ll always be our queen of halloween!

Hopefully, these two icons of American witchcraft can come together, form a coven, and curse whoever is sending these bad Wicked posters to Cynthia Erivo.