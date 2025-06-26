Ariana Grande, Jason Momoa, and 500+ of their close friends have been invited to join the Academy

Every year, the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences holds a not-so-little recruitment drive, sending out invitations to several hundred Hollywood folk asking them if they wouldn’t like to come and vote for the Oscars for the next few years. Often, this list leans heavily on people who were nominated, or won, at the ceremony in the previous year—and that’s certainly the case in 2025, with Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress winners Kieran Culkin and Mikey Madison, to pick just two names out of hundreds, both making the list. Also Ariana Grande, Dune stars Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa, Naomi Ackie, Aubrey Plaza, Gillian Anderson… and that’s just pulling from the actors, with a total of 534 names on the overall roster.
Those who accept the invitation will be joining a pretty massive fraternity of filmmakers, in many different disciplines: The Academy doesn’t publicize its actual membership rolls, but it’s believed to have about 10,000 voting members. And while we could just sit here and continue to cherry-pick names we find personally interesting from the incoming class, it’s probably just easiest to drop the whole list for mass perusal.
Costume Designers
Sergio Ballo – “The Return,” “The Emperor’s New Clothes”
Maxima Basu – “All We Imagine as Light,” “Bajirao Mastani”
Eva Coen – “Terraferma,” “Respiro”
Thierry Delettre – “The Count of Monte Cristo,” “Before Sunset”
Nic Ede – “Hysteria,” “Wilde”
Margrét Einarsdóttir – “Touch,” “Lamb”
Bunmi Ademilola Fashina – “Mami Wata,” “Light in the Dark”
Frauke Firl – “The End,” “Antichrist”
Cynthia Flynt – “A League of Their Own,” “Awakenings”
Kate Forbes – “The Brutalist,” “Fair Play”
Małgorzata Fudala – “A Real Pain,” “The Girl with the Needle”
Tanja Hausner – “The Devil’s Bath,” “Sisi and I”
Cappi Ireland – “Better Man,” “Mortal Kombat”
Claudia Kopke – “I’m Still Here,” “The House of Sand”
Lisa Lovaas – “Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1,” “Renfield”
Elaine Montalvo – “A Better Life,” “Real Women Have Curves”
Eva Nathena – “Murderess,” “Man of God”
Dora Ng – “Where the Wind Blows,” “Better Days”
Carlos Rosario – “Alien: Romulus,” “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”
Kazuhiro Sawataishi – “Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends,” “13 Assassins”
Katarína Štrbová Bieliková – “Waves,” “Charlatan”
Györgyi Szakács – “Semmelweis,” “Sunshine”
Directors
Kamila Andini – “Yuni,” “The Mirror Never Lies”
Danielle Arbid – “Passion Simple,” “A Lost Man”
Emily Atef – “Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything,” “More than Ever”
Bi Gan – “Long Day’s Journey into Night,” “Kaili Blues”
Mong-Hong Chung – “The Falls,” “A Sun”
Gia Coppola – “The Last Showgirl,” “Palo Alto”
Brady Corbet* – “The Brutalist,” “Vox Lux”
Mamadou Dia – “Demba,” “Nafi’s Father”
Coralie Fargeat* – “The Substance,” “Revenge”
Daniel Filho – “Silence of the Rain,” “Golden Mouth”
Mike Flanagan – “Doctor Sleep,” “Gerald’s Game”
Rose Glass – “Love Lies Bleeding,” “Saint Maud”
Miguel Gomes – “Arabian Nights,” “Tabu”
Maha Haj* – “Mediterranean Fever,” “Personal Affairs”
Azazel Jacobs – “His Three Daughters,” “The Lovers”
Soudade Kaadan* – “Nezouh,” “The Day I Lost My Shadow”
Michel Khleifi – “Canticle of the Stones,” “Wedding in Galilee”
Stanley Kwan – “Lan Yu,” “Rouge”
Gabriel Mascaro – “The Blue Trail,” “Neon Bull”
David Pablos – “Dance of the 41,” “The Chosen Ones”
Halina Reijn – “Babygirl,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
Saeed Roustayi – “Leila’s Brothers,” “Life and a Day”
Jane Schoenbrun – “I Saw the TV Glow,” “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”
Albert Serra – “Pacifiction,” “Story of My Death”
Elia Suleiman – “It Must Be Heaven,” “Divine Intervention”
Daniela Thomas – “O Banquete,” “Vazante”
Rose Troche – “The Safety of Objects,” “Go Fish”
Magnus von Horn* – “The Girl with the Needle,” “The Here After”
Gints Zilbalodis* – “Flow,” “Away”
Documentary
Beth Aala – “This Is Brighton,” “Uncharted”
Yuval Abraham – “No Other Land”
Basel Adra – “No Other Land”
Cecilia Aldarondo – “You Were My First Boyfriend,” “Landfall”
Hamdan Ballal – “No Other Land”
Ben Bernhard – “All That Breathes,” “Aquarela”
Arun Bhattarai – “Agent of Happiness,” “The Next Guardian”
Eliza Capai – “Incompatible with Life,” “Your Turn”
Heather Courtney – “Breaking the News,” “For the Record”
Margje de Koning – “Daan’s Inheritance,” “Burma VJ”
Judith Ehrlich – “The Boys Who Said No!,” “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers”
Asmae El Moudir – “The Mother of All Lies,” “The Postcard”
Sam Feder – “Heightened Scrutiny,” “Disclosure”
Elena Fortes – “A Cop Movie,” “Midnight Family”
Abby Ginzberg – “Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power,” “Waging Change”
Lea Glob – “Apolonia, Apolonia,” “Venus”
Rémi Grellety – “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat,” “I Am Not Your Negro”
Rabab Haj Yahya – “Coexistence, My Ass!,” “Another Body”
Marc Hoeferlin – “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love,” “My Father and Me”
Bing Liu – “All These Sons,” “Minding the Gap”
Elizabeth Lo – “Mistress Dispeller,” “Stray”
Cynthia López – “Strong Island,” “Where Soldiers Come From”
Smriti Mundhra* – “I Am Ready, Warden,” “St. Louis Superman”
Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas – “Hidden Letters,” “Nowhere to Hide”
Michel Dimitri Negroponte – “Herd,” “My Autonomous Neighbor”
Raphaela Neihausen – “Joe’s Violin,” “Miss Gulag”
Bao Minh Nguyen – “The Greatest Night in Pop,” “Be Water”
Eric Nyari – “Black Box Diaries,” “Instruments of a Beating Heart”
Molly O’Brien* – “The Only Girl in the Orchestra,” “The Disappearance of Shere Hite”
Benjamin Olafsen Ree – “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,” “The Painter and the Thief”
Kazuhiro Soda – “The Cats of Gokogu Shrine,” “Campaign”
Sam Soko – “Free Money,” “Softie”
Johnny Symons – “Assembly,” “Out Run”
Rachel Szor – “No Other Land”
Stan Warnow – “Deconstructing Dad: The Music, Machines and Mystery of Raymond Scott,” “Woodstock”
Ema Ryan Yamazaki* – “Instruments of a Beating Heart,” “Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams”
Jia Zhao – “A Marble Travelogue,” “Kabul, City in the Wind”
Executives
Ravi Ahuja
Erik Baiers
Chris Brearton
Alison Cohen
Daniel Thomas Cohen
Amy Entelis
Kristen Figeroid
Natalie Fischer
Simon Gillis
Micah Green
Kim Hendrickson
Andrew Herwitz
Charlotte Koh
Matthew Leaf
Nancy Lefkowitz
Rachel Levy
Sirena Liu
Andrew Mackie
Leon Morgan
Doris Pfardrescher
Tom Quinn
Jason Ropell
Christopher Slager
Christian Vesper
Deborah Wettstein
Derval Whelan
Eva Yates
Film Editors
Jonathan Alberts – “All of Us Strangers,” “45 Years”
Avril Beukes – “Respect,” “Yesterday”
Julia Bloch – “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” “Green Room”
Jacob Craycroft – “Out of My Mind,” “Brigsby Bear”
Yann Dedet – “The Goldman Case,” “Police”
Kelley Dixon – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Goldfinch”
Nick Emerson – “Conclave,” “Lady Macbeth”
Valentin Feron – “The Substance,” “Black Box”
Stephanie Kezia Filo – “We Grown Now,” “Root Letter”
Yang-Hua Hu – “The Accidental Getaway Driver,” “Mass”
David Jancso – “The Brutalist,” “Monkey Man”
Célia Lafitedupont – “The Count of Monte Cristo,” “What’s in a Name?”
Arik Lahav-Leibovich – “Zero Motivation,” “Afterthought”
Ching-Sung Liao – “Stonewalling,” “Us and Them”
Susan Littenberg – “Easy A,” “13 Going on 30”
Nicholas Monsour – “Nickel Boys,” “Nope”
Bill Murphy – “Memoir of a Snail,” “Lake Mungo”
Matthew Newman – “The Neon Demon,” “Drive”
Kristen Nutile – “Homegrown,” “Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb”
Alex O’Flinn – “The Rider,” “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”
Colby Ryan Parker – “Gran Turismo,” “Ant-Man”
Arthur Tarnowski – “Kidnapping Inc.,” “Drunken Birds”
Jennifer Vecchiarello – “My Old Ass,” “C’mon C’mon”
James D. Wilcox – “Thirteen Lives,” “Hillbilly Elegy”
Ema Ryan Yamazaki* – “Black Box Diaries,” “The Making of a Japanese”
Makeup Artists and Hairstylists
Matiki Anoff – “The Book of Clarence,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Tarra Day – “The Idea of You,” “Green Book”
Stéphanie Guillon – “The Substance,” “Infested”
Traci Loader – “Nosferatu,” “The Lighthouse”
Pierre-Olivier Persin – “The Substance,” “The Count of Monte Cristo”
Tricia Sawyer – “Saturday Night,” “Jumanji: The Next Level”
Matteo Silvi – “The Last Duel,” “Thor: Love and Thunder”
Suzanne Stokes-Munton – “Nosferatu,” “Dalíland”
Vincent Van Dyke – “Nope,” “I, Tonya”
Marketing and Public Relations
Giselle Abbud Manzur
Danielle Bekas
Eric Carr
Missy Davy
Danielle DePalma
Catherine (Cat) Rose Flores
David Fruchbom
Gregory Higgins
Seanna Hore
Catherine Hsia
Len Iannelli
John Ibsen
Evan Langweiler
Lauren Martin
Steven Newman
Heta Paarte
Ella Robinson
Shannon Ryan
Michelle Rydberg
Andrew Saffir
Carlos Salcines
Nicole Schlegel
Luke Silver-Greenberg
Debi Struzan
Adam Waldman
Music
Segun Akinola – “The Bayou,” “Girl You Know It’s True”
Abraham Alexander – “Sing Sing”
Chris Bacon – “Heretic,” “Men in Black: International”
Diego Baldenweg – “In the Land of Saints and Sinners,” “The Reformer. Zwingli: A Life’s Portrait.”
Andranik Berberyan – “Yasha and Leonid Brezhnev,” “Amerikatsi”
Daniel Blumberg – “The Brutalist,” “The World to Come”
René G. Boscio – “Lake George,” “Emergency”
Camille – “Emilia Pérez,” “Corsage”
Brandi Carlile – “Elton John: Never Too Late,” “Onward”
Kwong Wing Chan – “Peg O’ My Heart,” “The Dumpling Queen”
Toby Chu – “The Monkey King,” “Found”
Lorenz Dangel – “September 5,” “Dying”
Jack Dolman – “Wicked,” “Bones and All”
Clément Ducol – “Emilia Pérez,” “Chicken for Linda!”
Maxence Dussère – “Emilia Pérez,” “Le Principal”
Stephanie Economou – “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”
Wei San Hsu – “Invisible Nation,” “Another Woman”
Amanda Delores Patricia Jones – “Mea Culpa,” “Moving On”
Siddhartha Khosla – “A Family Affair,” “The Idea of You”
Tom Kramer – “Chupa,” “Captain Marvel”
Michael A. Levine – “Outbreak,” “Atypical Wednesday”
Branford Marsalis – “Rustin,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Nami Melumad – “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer”
Youssou N’Dour – “Youssou N’Dour: I Bring What I Love,” “Kirikou and the Sorceress”
Ré Olunuga – “Drift,” “Girl”
Adrian Quesada – “Home Free,” “Sing Sing”
Nic Ratner – “Bottoms,” “The Humans”
Carlos Rafael Rivera – “Ezra,” “Chupa”
Linda Thompson – “The Bodyguard,” “Pretty Woman”
Amritha Vaz – “Little Stones,” “Miss India America”
Isobel Waller-Bridge – “Magpie,” “Wicked Little Letters”
Andrew Watt – “Elton John: Never Too Late,” “Barbie”
Anthony Willis – “M3GAN,” “Saltburn”
Rihards Zaļupe – “Flow,” “Kaka, Pavasaris un Draugi”
Producers
Nai An – “The Shadow Play,” “Summer Palace”
Habib Attia – “Four Daughters,” “The Man Who Sold His Skin”
Chris Bender – “Under the Silver Lake,” “A History of Violence”
Maria Carlota Bruno – “I’m Still Here,” “In the Intense Now”
Pascal Caucheteux – “Emilia Pérez,” “A Prophet”
Julio Chavezmontes – “Bergman Island,” “Memoria”
Peggy Chiao – “Empire of Silver,” “Beijing Bicycle”
Agustina Chiarino – “Desperté con un Sueno,” “Bosco”
Dylan Clark – “The Batman,” “War for the Planet of the Apes”
Alex Coco – “Anora,” “Red Rocket”
Mike Goodridge – “Santosh,” “Touch”
Michael Gottwald – “Patti Cake$,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
Max Handelman – “Cocaine Bear,” “Pitch Perfect”
Juliette Howell – “Conclave,” “The Wonder”
Michael A. Jackman – “Conclave,” “The Good Nurse”
Rocío Jadue – “In Her Place,” “El Conde”
Giorgos Karnavas – “Inside,” “The Harvesters”
Kerry Kohansky-Roberts – “Foe,” “Boy Erased”
Julia Lebedev – “A Thousand and One,” “Bad Hair”
Dan Levine – “Arrival,” “Why Him?”
Stephen “Dr” Love – “Shadow Force,” “They Cloned Tyrone”
Ben Pugh – “The Silent Twins,” “The Courier”
Samantha Quan – “Anora,” “Red Rocket”
Jussi Rantamäki – “Compartment No. 6,” “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki”
Myriam Sassine – “Costa Brava, Lebanon,” “1982”
Kevin Walsh – “Napoleon,” “Manchester by the Sea”
Monique Walton – “Sing Sing,” “Bull”
Jing Wang – “Land of Broken Hearts,” “Old Stone”
Vincent Wang – “Whether the Weather Is Fine,” “Stray Dogs”
Mariusz Włodarski – “The Girl with the Needle,” “Sweat”
Production and Technology
Michael Dixon Beugg
Freddy Bouciegues
Chaitanya Chinchlikar
Mark Dinicola
David Emmerichs
Sarah Franzl
Andy Given
Steven Gizicki
Mike Jutan
Joanne Kim
Lou Levinson
Hao Li
Kathy McHugh
Anton Monsted
Tony Ngai
John Polito
Greg Powell
AJ Sciutto
Momita SenGupta
Christina Lee Storm
Munira Tayabji
Kevin Weaver
Des Whelan
Jan A. Yarbrough
Justin Yu
Production Design
Caroline Amies – “Miss Julie,” “In the Name of the Father”
Marco Bittner-Rosser – “Tár,” “Only Lovers Left Alive”
Beatrice Brentnerová – “Nosferatu,” “Underworld: Blood Wars”
Dawn Brown – “Spiderhead,” “Alita: Battle Angel”
Matthew Cavaliero – “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “La La Land”
Robbie Consing – “Kraven the Hunter,” “Madame Web”
Carlos Conti – “I’m Still Here,” “The Roads Not Taken”
Patricia Cuccia – “The Brutalist,” “Brokeback Mountain”
Leann Emmert – “The Fabelmans,” “Dune”
Kasra Farahani – “Captain Marvel,” “Star Trek Into Darkness”
Kevin Ishioka – “Dunkirk,” “Avatar”
Chad Keith – “The Bikeriders,” “Scream”
Paul D. Kelly – “They Cloned Tyrone,” “A Man Called Otto”
Craig Lathrop – “Nosferatu,” “The Lighthouse”
Lydia Marks – “tick, tick…BOOM!,” “Money Monster”
Naaman Marshall – “Alien: Romulus,” “Knock at the Cabin”
Tom Meyer – “Black Adam,” “Finch”
Beth Alyce Mickle – “Megalopolis,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
Cristina Onori – “House of Gucci,” “John Wick: Chapter 2”
John Panzarella – “Hail, Caesar!,” “L.A. Confidential”
Stanislas Reydellet – “The Substance,” “Hawaii”
Simon Rogers – “Hope Gap,” “Official Secrets”
Jesse Daniel Rosenthal – “Black Panther,” “American Hustle”
Denis Schnegg – “Napoleon,” “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus”
Lisa Sessions Morgan – “Megalopolis,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Cynthia Sleiter – “Conclave,” “The Art of Racing in the Rain”
Ethan Tobman – “Madame Web,” “Room”
Luca Tranchino – “La Dolce Villa,” “The Doorman”
Julian R. Wagner – “September 5,” “The Colony”
Short Films
Annick Blanc – “Fauve,” “The Colour of Your Lips”
Gaël Cabouat – “Bazigaga,” “Rise of a Star”
Kate Chamuris – “The Breakthrough,” “Nuevo Rico”
Christine W. Chen – “Jamgasm,” “En Route”
Johnson Cheng – “Only the Moon Stands Still,” “Lonely Blue Night”
Jeffrey Gee Chin – “Beta,” “Anastasia’s Journey”
David Cutler-Kreutz – “A Lien,” “Flounder”
Sam Cutler-Kreutz – “A Lien,” “Flounder”
Sam Davis – “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” “You Know Where to Find Me”
Elham Ehsas – “Yellow,” “Your Hand Found Mine”
Eduardo Moises Escribano Solera – “Five Seasons of My Childhood,” “How She Didn’t Die”
Flavio Gerber – “Our Child,” “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
Adam J. Graves – “Anuja,” “Cycle Verité”
Joyce Liu-Countryman – “Don’t Be Sorry,” “A Family Guide to Hunting”
Carlo Francisco Manatad – “Cross My Heart and Hope to Die,” “Shoredust”
Bongani Mlambo – “Bertie the Brilliant,” “The Goldfish”
Hossein Molayemi* – “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” “Run Rostam Run”
Smriti Mundhra* – “I Am Ready, Warden,” “St. Louis Superman”
Molly O’Brien* – “The Only Girl in the Orchestra,” “Wild Things”
Danijel Pek – “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent,” “Penalty Shot”
Nebojša Slijepčević – “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent,” “My Neighbour Wolf”
Shirin Sohani* – “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” “Run Rostam Run”
Trent – “I’m Not a Robot,” “Mustachio”
Sean Wang – “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” “Still Here”
Diana Ward – “Family Time,” “The Goldfish”
Victoria Warmerdam – “I’m Not a Robot,” “Mustachio”
Ema Ryan Yamazaki* – “Instruments of a Beating Heart,” “Wheels of Fate: The Story of the Rickshaw Man”
Sound
Niels Barletta – “Emilia Pérez,” “The Animal Kingdom”
Michael Barosky – “A Quiet Place Part II,” “A Quiet Place”
Antonio Betancourt-Márquez – “Plane,” “Fortress”
Angelo Bonanni – “Ferrari,” “Don’t Be Bad”
Kevin Cerchiai – “Red One,” “Blue Beetle”
Benjamin L. Cook – “Ghosts of the Ozarks,” “The Night”
Margaret Crimmins – “On Broadway,” “Out of My Head”
Aymeric Devoldère – “Emilia Pérez,” “Woman at War”
Corrin Ellingford – “Ash,” “Bookworm”
Kim Foscato – “More than Robots,” “Groomed”
Jonathan Fuh – “Amsterdam,” “Nope”
Chris Gridley – “The Last of the Winthrops,” “Gay Chorus Deep South”
Katie Halliday – “The Fire Inside,” “Family Switch”
Tom Hartig – “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”
Gord Hillier – “Love Hurts,” “Bad Genius”
Gareth John – “Dune: Part Two,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Brandon Jones – “Drive Back,” “A Quiet Place”
Erwan Kerzanet – “Emilia Pérez,” “The Goldman Case”
Dmitriy Kliminov – “This Summer Will End,” “The Buried Talent”
Heikki Kossi – “A House Made of Splinters,” “Despicable Me 4”
Viktor Krivosudský – “Černák,” “Gabriela Soukalova: Pravda Se Porad Vyplati”
Douglas Parker – “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Wish”
Eric Potter – “Dune: Part Two,” “Joker: Folie à Deux”
P. M. Satheesh – “Agni,” “Baahubali: The Beginning”
Douglas W. Shamburger – “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Oppenheimer”
Kira Smith – “Dumb Money,” “Motherless Brooklyn”
Balazs Varga – “The Beautiful Game,” “Stockholm Bloodbath”
Darren Warkentin – “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” “Venom: The Last Dance”
Bonnie Wild – “Hitpig,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
Visual Effects
Ravi Bansal – “Nyad,” “The Jungle Book”
Rodney Burke – “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” “Poker Face”
André Bustanoby – “Abigail,” “Scream”
David Caeiro Cebrian – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “War for the Planet of the Apes”
Alejandro Damiani – “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson,” “Don’t Breathe”
Kim Davidson
Keith Herft – “Better Man,” “Jungle Cruise”
Joker Huang – “Only Fools Rush In,” “The Wandering Earth”
Stephen James – “Dune: Part Two,” “Dune”
Mat Krentz – “Thunderbolts*,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
Daniel Macarin – “Alien: Romulus,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Cordell McQueen – “The Woman King,” “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”
Abishek Nair – “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “The Fate of the Furious”
Alex Nowotny – “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Paul Murray Raeburn – “Better Man,” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
Rhys Salcombe – “Dune: Part Two,” “Dune”
Oliver Schulz – “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Doctor Strange”
Peter Stubbs – “Better Man,” “Mortal Kombat”
Francois Sugny – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Yugandhar Tammareddy – “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” “Rangasthalam”
Marcus Antony Taormina – “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,” “Bird Box”
Jateen Thakkar – “Leo: Bloody Sweat,” “Mirzya”
Rob van den Bragt – “Boy Kills World,” “The Kitchen”
Chris Voy – “Wicked,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Ben Warner – “Gemini Man,” “War for the Planet of the Apes”
Writers
Clint Bentley – “Sing Sing,” “Jockey”
Theodore Edward Braun – “Betting on Zero,” “Darfur Now”
Brady Corbet* – “The Brutalist,” “Vox Lux”
Coralie Fargeat* – “The Substance,” “Revenge”
Mona Fastvold – “The Brutalist,” “The Sleepwalker”
Maha Haj* – “Mediterranean Fever,” “Personal Affairs”
Murilo Hauser – “The Blue Trail,” “I’m Still Here”
Soudade Kaadan* – “Nezouh,” “The Day I Lost My Shadow”
Payal Kapadia – “All We Imagine as Light,” “A Night of Knowing Nothing”
Matīss Kaža* – “Flow,” “Neon Spring”
Greg Kwedar – “Sing Sing,” “Jockey”
Line Langebek – “The Girl with the Needle,” “I’ll Come Running”
Heitor Lorega – “The Blue Trail,” “I’m Still Here”
Chris Morgan – “The Fate of the Furious,” “Wanted”
Julius Onah – “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Bad Genius”
Drew Pearce – “The Fall Guy,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”
Channing Godfrey Peoples – “Miss Juneteenth”
Astrid Rondero – “Sujo,” “Identifying Features”
Jeymes Samuel – “The Book of Clarence,” “The Harder They Fall”
Danny Strong – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Apolline Traoré – “Sira,” “Moi Zaphira!”
Magnus von Horn* – “The Girl with the Needle,” “The Here After”
Lena Waithe – “Beauty,” “Queen & Slim”
Richard Wesley – “Let’s Do It Again,” “Uptown Saturday Night”
Ti West – “Pearl,” “The House of the Devil”
David Zellner – “Sasquatch Sunset,” “Damsel”
Gints Zilbalodis* – “Flow,” “Away”