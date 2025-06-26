Ariana Grande, Jason Momoa, and 500+ of their close friends have been invited to join the Academy Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, Gillian Anderson, and 500 other actors, writers, directors, and more have been invited to join the Oscar voting pool.

Every year, the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences holds a not-so-little recruitment drive, sending out invitations to several hundred Hollywood folk asking them if they wouldn’t like to come and vote for the Oscars for the next few years. Often, this list leans heavily on people who were nominated, or won, at the ceremony in the previous year—and that’s certainly the case in 2025, with Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress winners Kieran Culkin and Mikey Madison, to pick just two names out of hundreds, both making the list. Also Ariana Grande, Dune stars Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa, Naomi Ackie, Aubrey Plaza, Gillian Anderson… and that’s just pulling from the actors, with a total of 534 names on the overall roster.

A few of these are double-dips—The Substance‘s Coralie Fargeat and The Brutalist‘s Brady Corbet have both been tapped as both a writer and a director, for instance, and will have to choose which branch to join—but the upshot is that it’s a big, big list. (Other directors added this year, for instance, included I Saw The TV Glow‘s Jane Schoenbrun, Bi Gan, and Mike Flanagan, along with dozens of others.) One notable set of inclusions in the documentary category do stand out to the browsing eye, though: Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, and Rachel Szor, who co-won Best Documentary this year for No Other Land—and whom the Academy was criticized for failing to offer full support of after Ballal was briefly kidnapped from his home in the West Bank a few weeks later.

Those who accept the invitation will be joining a pretty massive fraternity of filmmakers, in many different disciplines: The Academy doesn’t publicize its actual membership rolls, but it’s believed to have about 10,000 voting members. And while we could just sit here and continue to cherry-pick names we find personally interesting from the incoming class, it’s probably just easiest to drop the whole list for mass perusal.

2025 Academy invitees:

Actors

Naomi Ackie – “Mickey 17,” “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Aml Ameen – “Rustin,” “Yardie”

Gillian Anderson – “The Last King of Scotland,” “The House of Mirth”

Adria Arjona – “Blink Twice,” “Hit Man”

Monica Barbaro – “A Complete Unknown,” “Top Gun: Maverick”

Dave Bautista – “Dune: Part Two,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Yura Borisov – “Anora,” “Compartment No. 6”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Amateur,” “I’m Your Woman”

Jodie Comer – “The Bikeriders,” “The Last Duel”

Emma Corrin – “Nosferatu,” “My Policeman”

Raymond Cruz – “Training Day,” “Clear and Present Danger”

Kieran Culkin – “A Real Pain,” “Igby Goes Down”

Danielle Deadwyler – “The Piano Lesson,” “Till”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point,” “The Irishman”

Ariana Grande – “Wicked,” “Don’t Look Up”

Kamal Haasan – “Vikram,” “Nayakan”

Paul Walter Hauser – “Richard Jewell,” “I, Tonya”

John Kani – “Murder Mystery,” “Black Panther”

Karren Karagulian – “Anora,” “Tangerine”

Ayushmann Khurrana – “Article 15,” “Andhadhun”

Payman Maadi – “Life and a Day,” “A Separation”

Mikey Madison – “Anora,” “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Jason Momoa – “Dune,” “Aquaman”

Adriana Paz – “Emilia Pérez,” “Perpetual Sadness”

Adam Pearson – “A Different Man,” “Under the Skin”

Aubrey Plaza – “My Old Ass,” “Emily the Criminal”

Margaret Qualley – “The Substance,” “Poor Things”

Andrew Scott – “All of Us Strangers,” “Catherine Called Birdy”

Justice Smith – “I Saw the TV Glow,” “The American Society of Magical Negroes”

Sebastian Stan – “The Apprentice,” “A Different Man”

Jeremy Strong – “The Apprentice,” “The Big Short”

Fernanda Torres – “I’m Still Here,” “Love Me Forever or Never”

Emily Yancy – “Origin,” “Cotton Comes to Harlem”

Animation

Sandra Andersen – “Wolfwalkers,” “The Breadwinner”

Lucrèce Andreae – “Grandpa Walrus,” “Trois Petits Points”

Cinzia Angelini – “Hitpig,” “Mila”

Richard Beek – “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl,” “Early Man”

Julie Bernier Gosselin – “The Sea Beast,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Mary Blee – “The Wild Robot,” “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

Joyce Borenstein – “Lida Moser Photographer,” “The Colours of My Father: A Portrait of Sam Borenstein”

Neysa Bové – “Encanto,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Alex Budovsky – “Algorithm Takedown,” “Bathtime in Clerkenwell”

Eunyoung Choi – “The Colors Within,” “Inu-Oh”

Merlin Crossingham – “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl,” “Early Man”

Mike Defeo – “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” “Ice Age”

Ricardo Delgado – “How to Train Your Dragon,” “The Incredibles”

Robert DeSue – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Missing Link”

Nina Gantz – “Wander to Wonder,” “Edmond”

Heidi Jo Gilbert – “The Wild Robot,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Kelsey Hurley – “Wish,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Matīss Kaža* – “Flow”

Kim Keukeleire – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Isle of Dogs”

Nicola Lavender – “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Smallfoot”

Robert Lence – “Beauty and the Beast,” “Toy Story”

Kelsey Mann – “Inside Out 2,” “Onward”

Deanna Marsigliese – “Inside Out 2,” “Incredibles 2”

Hossein Molayemi* – “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” “Run Rostam Run”

Becky Neiman-Cobb – “Elemental,” “Bao”

Daisuke Nishio – “Magic Candies,” “The File of Young Kindaichi 2: Murderous Deep Blue”

Seiji Okuda – “The Boy and the Beast,” “Summer Wars”

Alex Orrelle – “Klaus,” “Condorito: La Película”

Rodrigo Perez-Castro – “Night of the Zoopocalypse,” “Koati”

Bill Perkins – “Fantasia/2000,” “Aladdin”

Jelena Popović – “Boat People,” “Hedgehog’s Home”

Karen Ryan – “Nimona,” “Moana”

Anna Samo – “The Wild-Tempered Clavier,” “Conversations with a Whale”

Shirin Sohani* – “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” “Run Rostam Run”

Siqi Song – “Sister,” “The Coin”

Alessandra Sorrentino – “Inside Out 2,” “Nimona”

Rosana Sullivan – “Inside Out 2,” “Kitbull”

Takashi Washio – “Magic Candies,” “Go! Princess Pretty Cure: Go! Go!! Gouka Sanbon Date!!!”

Julie Zackary – “Nimona,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Gregory Zalcman – “Flow,” “Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds”

Gints Zilbalodis* – “Flow,” “Away”

Artist Representatives

Bryan Besser

Laura Brokaw

Sue Lee Carls

Jon Cassir

Brooke Ehrlich

Ryan Feldman

Rick Genow

Ari Greenburg

Sue Greenleaves

Jason Ian Gutman

Christian Hodell

Courtney Kivowitz

Eric Kranzler

Molly Madden

Jenny Maryasis

Max Michael

Gaby Morgerman

Elan Ruspoli

Sarah Schweitzman

Nina Shaw

Adam Shulman

Sarah Spear

Jay Sures

Larry Taube

Doug Wald

Associates

Eric Esrailian

Ray Halbritter

Raj Kapoor

Jimmy Kimmel

Molly McNearney

Katy Mullan

Dominic Ng

Conan O’Brien

Rob Paine

Casting Directors

María Laura Berch – “Society of the Snow,” “Los Inoportunos”

An Dorthe Braker – “The Baader Meinhof Complex,” “Run Lola Run”

Courtney Bright – “Priscilla,” “The Bling Ring”

Ann Goulder – “We the Animals,” “Requiem for a Dream”

Aurélie Guichard – “Meet the Barbarians,” “In the Arms of My Enemy”

Luci Lenox – “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” “Victoria”

Karan Mally – “Toofaan,” “Gully Boy”

Maurilio Mangano – “Maria,” “Queer”

Monika Mikkelsen – “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “The Devil’s Rejects”

Laura Muccino – “The Best Years,” “The Past”

Kate Rhodes James – “Gladiator II,” “House of Gucci”

Elina Ternyaeva – “Loveless,” “Leviathan”

Seth Yanklewitz – “The Hangover,” “Blades of Glory”

Cinematographers

Pooyan Aghababaei – “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” “Mysteries of the Lake”

Rachel Aoun – “Farha,” “Solitaire”

Kate Arizmendi – “National Anthem,” “Monica”

Stuart Bentley – “We Live in Time,” “Surge”

Valentina Caniglia – “Adieu, Lacan,” “David Chase: A Sopranos Session”

Cao Yu – “Decoded,” “The Cord of Life”

Rachel Clark – “Edge of Summer,” “Pirates”

Lol Crawley – “The Brutalist,” “White Noise”

Drew Daniels – “Anora,” “Red Rocket”

Sophie Darlington – “Penguins,” “Earth: One Amazing Day”

Ranabir Das – “All We Imagine as Light,” “A Night of Knowing Nothing”

Cristina Dunlap – “Am I OK?,” “American Fiction”

Ali Ghazi – “Residents of Nowhere,” “Day Zero”

Gorka Gómez Andreu – “The Antique,” “Cabrini”

Paul Guilhaume – “Emilia Pérez,” “The Five Devils”

Kira Kelly – “Rez Ball,” “Skin in the Game”

Jacek Laskus – “Schindler Space Architect,” “Viva Verdi!”

Suzie Lavelle – “Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy,” “The End We Start From”

Monika Lenczewska – “Animal,” “City of Lies”

Yorick Le Saux – “Blitz,” “Little Women”

Samuel Levy – “His Three Daughters,” “Lady Bird”

Eric Lin – “House of Spoils,” “The Perfect Find”

Gin Loane – “The Convert,” “The Justice of Bunny King”

Suki Medenčević – “League of Legends: Origins,” “The Pixar Story”

Oren Soffer – “Allswell in New York,” “The Creator”

Adrian Teijido – “I’m Still Here,” “River of Desire”

Rina Yang – “The Fire Inside,” “Nanny”