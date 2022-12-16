We may earn a commission from links on this page.

All good things must come to an end. For the iconic Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his electric Pikachu, this means their time leading the Pokémon anime will soon come to a close, as revealed by the Pokémon Company.

With Ash and Pikachu’s reign in the series ending, two new characters have been introduced to take their place. The new Pokémon anime will follow dual protagonists, Liko and Roy, as well as the three Paldean starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. The Paldea region was introduced recently in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games and takes inspiration from the Iberian peninsula.

Ash and Pikachu were first introduced back in 1997 when the Pokémon series made its debut. Over the next two decades, viewers and video game fans would see the two set out on countless adventures, all the while ascending Pokémon trainer ranks (and dealing with that pesky Team Rocket). Most recently, Ash won the World Pokémon Championship, beating out the best of the best and becoming the world’s best Pokémon trainer. With this coronation, Ash’s chapter on Pokémon reaches a sensible close.

In a tweet responding to the announcement of the new series, voice actor Sarah Natochenny bid adieu to her work as the beloved character.

“It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years,” Natochenny writes. “No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. Cheers to new beginnings!”

Ash and Pikachu’s journey will conclude sometime in 2023, with a slate of 11 special episodes commemorating the two’s time on the series.