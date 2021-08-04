Netflix has announced their newest rom-com, Your Place Or Mine, casting genre veterans Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon as its leads.

Your Place Or Mine follows “two best friends on opposite coasts who see their whole life change when they swap homes for a week.” Now, if this sounds like a knock-off of the flawless 2006 Nancy Meyers romantic comedy The Holiday, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, you’re definitely not alone. We know Kutcher has a history of starring in unoriginal romantic comedies, but this is a little on the nose. There better be one hell of a twist in this home-swapping set-up.

The Netflix original will be the Kutcher’s first rom-com in a decade, since starring in 2011's No Strings Attached and New Year’s Eve. The That ‘70s Show star has stuck to sitcoms for the last 10 years, with starring roles in Two And A Half Men, and Netflix’s The Ranch. This film marks a bit of a return to romantic comedies for Witherspoon as well, who took on more dramatic roles over the last few years such as in the HBO series Big Little Lies and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. Since solidifying her legend status 20 years ago in Legally Blonde, her last rom-com appearance was in the Nancy Meyers-produced and Hallie Meyers-Shyer-directed Home Again (2017). In addition to starring in Your Place Or Mine, Witherspoon will executive produce with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Aline Brosh McKenna makes her film directorial debut in Your Place Or Mine. As a writer for 2000s classics like The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses, maybe she will harness some of the era’s charm we’ve been so desperately missing in our romantic comedies for too long, even if we’ve heard the story before.