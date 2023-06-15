Asteroid City - Official Trailer - In Select Theaters June 16, Everywhere June 23

Matching him is Johansson who adapts her performance to fit Anderson’s style by underplaying. Hawke and Friend make for a beguiling young couple who begin to tentatively fall in love. Their performances are told completely physically; just by the way they look at each and inhabit the space between their characters. In a smaller role Adrien Brody offers a funny poignant portrait of the mad tortured artist. Hong Chau joins him for one melancholy scene infused with so much story that one wishes this was a subplot that Anderson made more of.

As this is an Anderson production, his collaborators on camera (Robert D. Yeoman), costumes (Milena Canonero) and production design (Adam Stockhausen) all deliver impeccable work. Fully detailed and ravishing to the eye, every frame looks like a tableau come to life. In particular the relationship between Stenbeck and Sinclair is told in conversations as they sit apart, each in their room but talking to each other through their windows. Stunning to look at and yet the fact that they are always at such distance away from each other hints at why the film remains at a remove.

Anderson builds gorgeous worlds. They are filled with such detail that there’s always something to marvel at. Yet narratively Asteroid City doesn’t fully come together. It remains a beautiful artifact but, despite a few moments of resonant storytelling, is too easily forgettable.

Asteroid City opens in select theaters on June 16 and in theaters everywhere on June 23