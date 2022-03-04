In the next season of FX’s Atlanta, you won’t find the characters spending too much time in the Georgia city. For the long-awaited third season, we’ll follow Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Earn (Donald Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Bee tz ) as they tour across Europe.

From the looks of the official trailer, Atlanta plans on keeping in tune with its off-kilter and, at times, surreal storytelling as the gang travels through Europe. In the trailer, though things start out pretty hunk dory, with Paper Boi enjoying his cross-ocean fame and everyone reveling in the new cities, things soon begin to get a little “intense.”

“You not worried about what the streets think?” Ear n asks Paper Boi as he tries on clothes. “The streets?” he asks in response .

Glover stars in Atlanta as Earnest “Earn” Marks , who works as Paper Boi’s manager on the road. He also serves as the series’ writer and executive producer. Hiro Murai continues his work as Atlanta’s director. The show won the Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) in 2017 , with Glover taking home the award for Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) in 2017 . The series has won five Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Editing and Directing. Glover became the first Black artist to win the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Directing after the show’s first season.

The second season of Atlanta aired way back in 2018. While the third and fourth season were filmed together, the fourth is not set to debut until later this year. The fourth will be the final chapter of the series.

“When the conditions are right for something to happen, it happens, and when they’re not, it doesn’t,” Glover said at the show’s TCA press conference. “The story was always supposed to be what it was.”

The third season of Atlanta premieres March 24 on FX, with streaming available on Hulu.