Aubrey Plaza compares her grief to the movie The Gorge "At all times there's like a giant ocean of awfulness, that's like right there and I can see it," Plaza said of her tragic year.

Aubrey Plaza is “okay, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously.” The Agatha All Along star recently stopped by her old Parks And Recreation co-star Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, on which she opened up about how she’s been doing the past year. In January, Plaza lost her husband, Jeff Baena, to suicide, and has has hesitated to speak about it publicly since. “Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” Plaza replied when Poehler asked how she was feeling. “Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world.”

At the same time, Plaza shared a “really dumb analogy” (her words) to contextualize her grief. “It was kind of a joke at a certain point, but I actually mean it,” she said, asking Poehler if she’d seen Apple TV+’s The Gorge, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller.