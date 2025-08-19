Aubrey Plaza compares her grief to the movie The Gorge

"At all times there's like a giant ocean of awfulness, that's like right there and I can see it," Plaza said of her tragic year.

By Emma Keates  |  August 19, 2025 | 9:38am
Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Aubrey Plaza compares her grief to the movie The Gorge

Aubrey Plaza is “okay, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously.” The Agatha All Along star recently stopped by her old Parks And Recreation co-star Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, on which she opened up about how she’s been doing the past year. In January, Plaza lost her husband, Jeff Baena, to suicide, and has has hesitated to speak about it publicly since. “Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” Plaza replied when Poehler asked how she was feeling. “Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world.”

At the same time, Plaza shared a “really dumb analogy” (her words) to contextualize her grief. “It was kind of a joke at a certain point, but I actually mean it,” she said, asking Poehler if she’d seen Apple TV+’s The Gorge, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller. 

“In the movie, there’s a cliff on one side and there’s a cliff on the other side, then there’s a gorge in between, and it’s filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them,” she explained, “I swear, when I watched it, I was like, that feels like what my grief is like… or what grief could be like, where at all times, there’s a giant ocean of awfulness, that’s, like, right there, and I can see it. Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But it’s always there.”

Ever-present as that grief may be, Poehler was very quickly able to get Plaza laughing again with a quip about how Taylor-Joy “is an example of… the more beautiful you are, the more spaced out your eyes are.” You can watch the full interview below:

Plaza and the Baena family previously released a brief statement following the filmmaker’s death. “This is an unimaginable tragedy,” the statement read. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.” Baena was 47.

 
