Another new Avatar project, Seven Havens, gets a release date and trailer Avatar: Seven Havens will arrive via two 13-episode seasons, which Paramount is calling "books," the first of which premieres this October.

Powering through the disastrous release of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, which spurred a pretty destructive fan revolt, Paramount is bringing more Avatar to its mountain of offerings. Earlier today, the studio released a teaser for a new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, would begin streaming on Paramount+ later this year. The 26-episode series will be broken into “two books,” a.k.a. seasons, the first of which will launch on October 9. Unlike Aang, the new series, according to the official logline, will follow a new Earthbender “who discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm.” However, this “dangerous era” has new rules, and the title Avatar marks her as “humanity’s destroyer, not its savior.” Now hunted by both humans and spirits, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens.