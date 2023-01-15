In its fifth week on the charts, Avatar: The Way Of Water added $31 million to its domestic total, which is now at $562 million, and it’s inching closer and closer to $2 billion worldwide (if it doesn’t hit it this week, it’ll do it next week). Obviously, that’s all way beyond everything else on the box office charts, which makes it not especially exciting to talk about, but that is evidently the curse of the Avatar series—always doomed to make buckets of cash, with nothing much to say afterward other than “that movie was fun, I’m ready for the next sequel.”

In second place is M3GAN (more like M2GAN), which added $17 million to its $56 million total (after two weeks), followed by Puss In Boots: The Last Wish with $13 million and $106 million total after four weeks. Tom Hanks’ A Man Called Otto dramatically expanded its rollout this week, and it amounted to $12 million (with an $18 million total). The two biggest newcomers this weekend came in fifth and sixth: Plane and House Party, with the former making $10 million and the latter making $3 million.

We were robbed of an exciting top 10 underdog story, though, with buzzy horror movie Skinamarink landing in 11th place with a respectable $746,000 in a somewhat limited rollout. The movie seems to be landing somewhere between “genius” and “boring” for most people, so it’ll be interesting to see if it moves up the charts at all in the next few weeks.

The full top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is below.