Baking It season 1 was one of the most underrated competition shows/baking shows/food shows (you name it) on TV when it aired last winter. Even if it had achieved The White Lotus-level fame, it still would have been a little underrated, in this author’s opinion. Look at this ingredient list: two delightful hosts in Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph, songs, dances, desserts, so many holiday sweaters, and a panel of real-life grandmas as judges. This thing should be more widespread than The Great British Baking Show. Did we mention the grandmas? Come on–it’s adorable.

Luckily, audiences everywhere have a chance to right this great wrong during season 2, premiering December 12 on Peacock. Bring on the fondant!

Baking It | New Season | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Amy Poehler replaces Andy Samberg for Baking It’s second season, adding yet another dose of dopamine to the Poehler/Rudolph cinematic universe. The duo isn’t wasting any time getting right to the meat, er, the sponge cake of the show, kicking things off in the trailer with an original song and... lightly choreographed dance routine promising new pairs of bakers, the return of the grandmas, a $50,000 prize, lots of fun outfits, “cakes full of goo,” and at least one sugary explosion.

Although Poehler and Rudolph remind audiences in their song that they are “hosting together for the first time so who knows,” this gig shouldn’t be too far out of the frying pan for Poehler, who has also served as a host for Baking It’s companion show, Making It, with Nick Offerman since 2018. Will there be an autumnal addition, Raking It, next September? Only time (and even more SNL alums) will tell.

Baking It season 2 premieres Monday, December 12 on Peacock.