Baking competitions have been all over the news cycle for the past few weeks, from Antoni Porowski’s Easy-Bake Battle (d isappointing; t here are no real easy bake ovens, people!) to Dan Levy’s upcoming The Big Brunch (w holesome, a dorable, love to see it ) to The Great British Baking Show’s cringey and shameful “Mexican Week” episode. But amidst all the noise, we have a feeling this particular announcement will go down just like a spoonful of sugar.



We have four words for you: Rudolph. And. Poehler. Reunion.

The longti me friends and collaborators will be co-hosting season 2 of Peacock’s wholesome, low-stakes holiday baking competition, Baking It, which will feature a brand new batch of bakers and at least one “goofy song about butter,” according to a press release. Oh, and did we mention the judges are all real-life grandmas? It’s just so darn cute!

Advertisement

Poehler is taking over hosting duties from Andy Samberg, who shared the apron with Rudolph in season 1. We assume she won’t have too much to learn, however, as Baking It exists as a sort of sister show to the craft-focused Making It, which Poehler has hosted with former Parks And Recreation co-star Nick Offerman since 2018. (We’re officially logging our request for a cupcake-related Offerman cameo now.)

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph last shared the screen in Poehler’s 2019 directorial debut Wine Country, a film ostensibly about female friendship and yummy food. Are you starting to sense a pattern here? Even if Baking It isn’t the most groundbreaking concept in the world, it’s always delightful to watch these two riff off each other. And, in case you somehow missed it before, the judges are all real-life grandmas. It’s adorable.

G/O Media may get a commission 24% Off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones Sounds good

Feature excellent noise cancelling, high-fidelity audio thanks to TriPort acoustic architecture, multiple sound modes, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Buy for $249 from Amazon Advertisement

All five episodes of Baking It season 2 will be available to stream on Peacock December 12. NBC will also air a special celebrity-baker episode December 12 at 10 pm ET/PT.