Controversy can often be good for musician’s career, especially when they’re making statements that rile up the establishment and rally fans around them. The BBC, MTV, and other networks have banned or censored music videos by musicians because of the images they contained or the statements they made. Oftentimes, there is an inherent hypocrisy in the way that censors decide what they’re going to allow people to see. It seems like cartoon sex and violence is more acceptable than anything realistic, and sometimes tackling hot topics that upset the status quo can make executives nervous.

Over the last four decades, especially during the 1980s and 1990s when music videos had an outsized influence on popular culture, it’s been interesting to see what sets people off. The following list looks at artists who produced music videos that were censored, taken off of the air (at least for a certain time period) or, in some cases, permanently banned. While the varied reasons for those restrictions might seem absolutely benign today, other videos on this list still might get certain individuals into trouble. Rock on!