Having graduated from the glitter-doused high school hallways of Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira is ready to embark on the psychological warfare of the culinary world. The Unpregnant actor will be joining Academy Award- winner Ariana DeBose in the Amazon Prime Video chef thriller House Of Spoils, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Coming from a script by co-directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (Blow The Man Down), House Of Spoils “follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant, a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate, where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self-doubts…and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner, who threatens to sabotage her at every turn,” according to Amazon’s synopsis of the feature.

Ferreira will be playing a “hopeful but sharp-tongued sous chef” in the spooky restaurant film which sounds like a mix between The Bear and Amityville Horror. However , The Hollywood Reporter writes that her role in the film’s overall plot is being hidden for now. No matter what, she’ll surely have more screen-time in this film compared to what was essentially a cameo appearance in Jordan Peele’s Nope, in which many people had expected Ferreira to have a larger role after her casting announcement.

Modern horror heavyweight Blumhouse Television will be producing, which previously worked on Sharp Objects, Worst Roommate Ever, and The Thing About Pam. The production company will be pairing up once again later this year with Amazon Prime Video for the streaming release of Nanny, this year’s winner of the Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. Dramatic category at the Sundance Film Festival.

Known for her portrayal as Kat on HBO’s hit Gen-Z teen drama Euphoria, Ferreira revealed last week that she wouldn’t be returning to the Sam Levinson-created series. While the likelihood of Kat’s unresolved storyline having any sort of satisfying ending is pretty much 0% now, let’s just imagine she skipped the mess that is life in Euphoria town and is chopping it up at culinary school for the foreseeable future.