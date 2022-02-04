HBO has renewed Euphoria for a third season. It’s not surprising, since the show, created by Sam Levinson, has become a major hit for HBO. Zendaya also won an Emmy for her starring role as Rue, a 17-year-old drug addict, in season one, and the second season is currently airing.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.” According to HBO, the season two premiere is the most watched episode in the history of HBO Max (RIP HBO Go and HBO Now), with 14 million viewers. They also said that episode was the “number one most social premium cable episode” since the Game Of Thrones finale in 2019.



The show also stars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Dominic Fike, and Eric Dane. After season one, the show also aired two specials to bridge the gap to the second season. It’s not clear if they plan to do so again before the third season.

The season two finale will air on February 27. Some fans have worried that the most recent episode hinted that Rue, who was sober in season one but has been dealing with a drug relapse in season two, will die. It seems unlikely HBO would green light another season of the show without Zendaya, but anything is possible.

Euphoria has made stars of its young cast, so it’ll be interesting to see when they fit shooting season three into their busy schedules. Zendaya is set to play the late Ronnie Spector in an upcoming biopic, Sydney Sweeney will star in the films Silver Star and National Anthem, and Barbie Ferreira will appear in the upcoming Jordan Peele film Nope.