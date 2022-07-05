Though we still don’t know much about the plot of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, rumors have been going around for a while that indicate it will involve some kind of meta gag with Will Ferrell playing a Mattel CEO and multiple actors—not just star Margot Robbie—playing different versions of Barbie. Alternate Barbies supposedly include Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, and possibly Saoirse Ronan and Dua Lipa (with Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa possibly playing other Kens, opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken Prime).

Now we have the closest thing yet to confirmation that that is exactly what’s happening, with Mackey (from Sex Education and Death On The Nile) telling Empire (via Variety) that the cast “had a sleepover for the Barbies” that involved “playing games” like table tennis with Evans and Gatwa (the next star of Doctor Who). Let’s take a closer look at that evidence: She used the word “Barbies” in reference to multiple actors on the film and… yeah, that’s pretty clear. You don’t have to be some kind of Detective Barbie to solve that Mystery Of The Carnival Caper. (No, we did not do a Google search for “Detective Barbie” in order to make that high-tier Barbie reference, we just pulled that out like real fans.)

So that’s as good as confirmed, and now we’re left to wonder how many members of the cast will be playing Barbies and Kens. The other actors involved include America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, and until we hear otherwise, it seems safe to assume that they’re all either a Barbie or a Ken. Or a Skipper. Or an Ava DuVernay. Or a Lara Croft (complete with cultist-killing axe) .

Barbie, however many Barbies are in it, will be in theaters next summer on July 21, 2023.