Barbie stars reunite in the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas special trailer Ncuti Gatwa teams up with Nicola Coughlan for this year's holiday episode.

Always good to see Barbie and Ken teaming up for new adventures! Nicola Coughlan, a.k.a. Barbie‘s Diplomat Barbie, is starring in the upcoming Doctor Who special alongside the current Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, a.k.a. one of Barbie‘s Kens. A Barbieland reunion is exactly the kind of joyful energy we need this holiday season. And speaking of Joy, that’s who we’re introduced to in the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas special trailer.

According to the episode synopsis (via the BBC), “When Joy (Coughlan) checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel—discovering danger, dinosaurs, and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas. Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy’s hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor’s is lurking in the wings and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas, everywhere, all at once?”

Fans will recall that the Doctor parted ways with his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) at the end of the 14th season, so he’s back on his own again—historically, not a good position for the Doctor to be in. (“You have to be mysterious all the time! That’s why everyone leaves you. That is why you are always alone,” the Doc berates his own double in the trailer.) Luckily, he has Joy to join him in facing down these particular perils. Coughlan, of course, is coming off of a big year as the romantic lead of Bridgerton, so closing it out with the Who Christmas special basically makes her British royalty.

“Joy To The World,” premiering on Disney+ on December 25, marks the second Christmas special since Russell T. Davies returned to the Tardis. During Chris Chibnall’s era as showrunner, the holiday special temporarily moved to New Year’s Day. This year, the special is penned by another former Who showrunner, Steven Moffat (who also wrote the 14th season episode “Boom”). In addition to Coughlan, the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas special cast includes Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia.