Barbie’s star-studded cast might be adding a couple more names to the call sheet. According to a new report from IndieWire, Saoirse Ronan and Dua Lipa are rumored to be in the forthcoming film.



Having played the lead in writer/director Greta Gerwig’s previous projects Lady Bird and Little Women, an appearance from Ronan wouldn’t be surprising. British pop singer Dua Lipa is new to acting and is set to make her big screen debut in Matthew Vaughan’s spy caper Argylle, anticipated for a release later this year.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. IndieWire also says that Will Ferrell is confirmed to play a toy company CEO, following previous rumors that the film, co-written by Gerwig’s longtime collaborator and partner Noah Baumbach, will have a meta aspect.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. recently shared a first look at Robbie in costume and behind the wheel of Barbie’s pink convertible. Other announced cast members include America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Rhea Perlman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Jamie Demetriou, Alexandra Shipp, Scott Evans, Emma Mackey, and Connor Swindells.

New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan recently tweeted that the upcoming film is already being talked about at Cannes this week. Further chatter is apparently circulating that Issa Rae and Hari Nef will play other Barbies, with Simu Liu and new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa as additional Kens.

Liu has posted to social media about having his arms and legs waxed to maintain a more doll-like appearance, possibly supporting this rumor. The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings star recently shared with GQ UK that he impressed Gerwig with his dance background.

“I wish I could just show you what we do day to day because it’s crazy,” Liu told the magazine while on a break from filming in London. He also confirmed that Barbie is not a musical. (If Gosling wants to sing again, he should consider releasing another Dead Man’s Bones album.)

Advertisement

Barbie is scheduled to be released in July 2023.