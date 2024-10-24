Ava's sister dates a(n alleged) murderer in new Based On A True Story season 2 trailer All eight episodes of season 2 premiere November 21 on Peacock.

Not even a new baby can stop Based On A True Story‘s Ava (Kaley Cuoco) from her side hustle as a citizen detective. Of course, it’s especially hard to distance yourself from a distracting true crime obsession when your little sister is literally engaged to the murderer you were investigating last season. What’s a girl to do but recruit her infant child as a sidekick to investigate the yarn-filled corkboard she has set up in her basement?

Ava’s sister, Tory (Liana Liberato), insists that she shouldn’t worry about the new engagement too much after Ava voices her strong (and justified) disapproval. Matt (Tom Bateman), her “ex”-murderer fiancé, is “taking steps to change.” He even goes to a yoga retreat! That’s all a serial killer really needs to turn things around, right? Matt sticks to his story even when a pattern of similar slayings emerges in the news, which he swears were the work of a copycat killer. Will Ava be able to resist the allure of a new case to investigate for the podcast?

It seems like her new friend Drew (Melissa Fumero) could be the distraction she needs, but this trailer is really setting her up to be the prime suspect. “I don’t even know what you do,” Ava says at one point, to which Drew responds, “You’re a good friend who doesn’t pry.” Hmm. Sounds like she might want to pry just a little, especially with a murderer interested in her family on the loose. This season will also take Ava and her tennis-coach husband, Nathan (Chris Messina), to an underground sex party, an abandoned house, multiple crime scenes, and a precarious perch on the side of a skyscraper. At least Tory is right about one thing: the hunt for the killer keeps Ava’s life interesting.

All eight episodes of Based On A True Story season 2 will premiere November 21 on Peacock.