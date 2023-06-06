Based On A True Story | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

The narrative also heavily focuses on whether Ava and Nathan’s relationship can survive a barrage of issues—police interference, suspicious friends, potential affairs, and that black hole named Matt. Bateman’s one-note performance quickly makes his character grow tiresome. On the plus side, Cuoco and Messina are incredibly charming. (For The Mindy Project fans who care: Messina does get to dance in one episode. That’s a big win for us.) Both actors are evidently enjoying their characters’ messiness, acing the bleak, humorous delivery of being embroiled in the dark world they stepped into and are losing control of.

But this storytelling choice often overtakes the crucial true-crime podcast angle of the show, fumbling Based On A True Story’s exciting prospects as it veers in confusing ways. Unlike OMITB, the audience never gets to hear their podcast content; all we see is the popularity randomly ballooning and crashing depending on what celebrities favor them on Twitter. And in trying to be meta with its commentary, Based On A True Story forgets to evolve the story efficiently.

At least the show fits well into Peacock’s canon of thrillers. It’s not as brazen as Poker Face, as innovative as Mrs. Davis, or as bizarre as The Resort, but BOATS scratches the itch for an entertaining, if not illogical, TV comedy.

Based On A True Story premieres June 8 on Peacock