It’s December 2nd . The clock is ticking down on holiday shopping opportunities. Your children look up at you with hopeful faces, wondering which present will make this year memorable. Your loved ones wait to measure, once and for all, whether or not you truly care for them as they look forward to their gift.



There is only one thing to do: Buy a $1.5 million Batmobile replica.

Currently on offer from Classic Auto Mall, the Batmobile replica is based on the vehicle featured in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and its 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. In a block of website copy peppered with exclamations of “POW!” and “ZAP!,” we learn that the car was sourced from Six Flags’ Batman Stunt Show, which opened in 1992 alongside Batman Returns.

A few things to note before you pull more than a million dollars in cash out of your change dish: The Batmobile on sale is “not street legal,” only appeared at Six Flags and not in either of the Burton movies and tops out at a “top speed of approximately 25-30 MPH.”



That said, it does include “a hidden stunt driver compartment behind the cockpit” and boasts a “functional flame thrower built into the ‘exhaust.’” (Somehow, Classic Auto Mall cites this feature alongside its “48v DC drivetrain” as reasons why this Batmobile is “environmentally friendly.” The website description also promises buyers that they’ll be “the ONLY PERSON on your block to have one of these” and states that the car’s “exterior is literally ‘bat shit crazy cool.’”



If it sells out before you can get to it, the only alternative present is clear. Hit up Danny DeVito to see if he’ll throw on the Penguin costume for a scarring, two-minute phone call with your toddler. You might be the “ONLY PERSON” on your block to spend vast sums on that kind of gift, too.

Check out photos and more information on the Batmobile replica here.



[via Nerdist]



