Beabadoobee—whose real name is Beatrice Laus—went from having a viral single on TikTok, “Coffee” (and an ode to Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus) to having one of the most talked-about albums of 2020 with her debut, Fake It Flowers. Nearly two years later, she’s back with her second studio record, Beatopia, out on July 15 via Dirty Hit.



The album’s title comes from the fictional world that 21-year-old Laus created as a seven-year-old back in 2007 (that certainly doesn’t make us feel old, not at all). The artwork for the album, made by London-based tattoo artist Julia Star, features a childlike drawing with adult elements, including some bare breasts.

The song titles also fit into the childhood theme, with playful titles like “tinkerbell is overrated” (featuring PinkPantheress), “Beatopia Cultsong,” and “fairy song.”

Along with the announcement of Beatopia, Beabadoobee shared the first single, “Talk,” a catchy, poppy track that feels like it belongs in a 2000s teen movie (in a good way). For this video, Beabadoobee put out a call out on social media asking for fans to apply to join her for the video in which they all go wild while seeing her play a fluorescent-lighted room.

In a statement about the song, Beabadoobee says, “I wrote ‘Talk’ just after my first album. I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time.”

She adds, “Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get. You can’t get rid of it, and you know it’s bad, but you love it really, and its whatever, so you do it anyways.”



Though Beabadoobee hasn’t announced a headlining tour in support of the new album yet, she’s making her way to the US for some festival dates, including Coachella and Governors Ball. She’ll also join Bleachers and Halsey on their respective tours, beginning in April, and will have some solo UK tour dates, too.