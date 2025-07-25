Beavis And Butt-Head are solid-gold idiots in new Comedy Central trailer
After a two-year absence, TV's favorite idiots are coming to Comedy Central this September.Screenshot: YouTube
We have to imagine there’s something very freeing about writing Beavis and Butt-Head, two characters who, by their base natures, are free of pressures to evolve, mature, or otherwise grow. The duo’s revival series—which has been absent from screens for a couple of years now as it makes the jump from Paramount+ to Comedy Central—has made a massive asset of that lack of mutability, even as it’s expanded out the show’s world a bit, focusing episodes on “Old” and “Smart” version of the characters, as well as the classic teenage pairing.