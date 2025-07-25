Beavis And Butt-Head are solid-gold idiots in new Comedy Central trailer

We have to imagine there’s something very freeing about writing Beavis and Butt-Head, two characters who, by their base natures, are free of pressures to evolve, mature, or otherwise grow. The duo’s revival series—which has been absent from screens for a couple of years now as it makes the jump from Paramount+ to Comedy Central—has made a massive asset of that lack of mutability, even as it’s expanded out the show’s world a bit, focusing episodes on “Old” and “Smart” version of the characters, as well as the classic teenage pairing.

All of which is still pretty clearly in play in the new trailer for the show’s third/eleventh season, which debuted ahead of its Comic-Con panel this afternoon. We get at least one high-profile cameo, as Metallica shows up for what looks like a plotline about Beavis and Butt-Head becoming really rich—and getting gold bars chucked at them for their trouble. But really, the vibe here is centered on a familiar brand of mayhem. Tasings, deliberate weight gain, a whole lot of burning shit: None of it necessarily seems massively surprising, or inventive but, again, that’s not really what Beavis And Butt-Head is for. The important thing is that Mike Judge and his fellow writers and animators haven’t caught any pesky cases of maturity since the last time they returned to these characters, allowing the show to fulfil its very specific ecological niche.

The new season of Beavis And Butt-Head is set to make its Comedy Central debut on Wednesday, September 3.