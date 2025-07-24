Wait, is that a Hans Zimmer-fied fantasy cover of a Styx song in this Percy Jackson Comic-Con teaser?
Jason Mantzoukas and Kristen Schaal are both on hand to give the teaser some comedy chops, but boy is that cover distracting.Image courtesy of Disney+
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
Let’s start by saying this: We mean no disrespect to Percy Jackson and any Olympians he might be associated with. The Disney+ show’s first season, which debuted back in late 2023, was breezy entertainment that held a lot of respect for Rick Riordan’s original books, and there’s no reason to think the second—which got advertised heavily at a San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel today—will be any different. But we have to take, as a basic stance of principle, this: If your big teaser trailer is trying to milk some of its emotional power from a “badass,” “epic” cover of a song like Styx’s “Come Sail Away,” you may risk the danger of the whole thing coming off a little goofy.