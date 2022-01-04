Much like Ebeneezer Scrooge realizing it’s not too late to change his wicked ways on Christmas morning , Beavis and Butt-Head will have one more chance to score. A new movie “and more” featuring Mike Judge’s mind-bogglingly stupid teens is coming to Paramount+ as soon as this year.

The news comes courtesy of, what else, a tweet by Judge, who hopefully isn’t thinking too hard about what his boys would be like on social media. “Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+,” tweeted Mike Judge. “No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.”

Not much to go on, but the “and more” implies that Beavis And Butt-Head will get a similar treatment as South Park—though probably at a much smaller scale. Last year , South Park promised to make a staggering 14 movies and five more seasons as part of a multi-year deal that made Matt Stone and Trey Parker unspeakably wealthy . We doubt that Judge is getting that deal—though he probably should. The new movie would be the first sequel to the 1997 masterpiece Beavis And Butt-Head: Do America, which probably still doesn’t get enough credit.

The last time we saw Beavis And Butt-Head loitering at the Maxi-Mart was 2011 when MTV commissioned a short season of new episodes. The A.V. Club praised this incarnation of the series. In his recap of the season finale, reviewer Simon Abrams wrote:

Tonight’s season finale of Beavis and Butthead, the conclusion to the show’s first full season in 14 years, is a great indicator of what Mike Judge did to replicate the success of his hilariously simple-minded cartoon. The secret to the show’s longevity is that it hasn’t changed at all. Beavis and Butthead are still puzzling over the superficiality of the pop culture detritus that they’ve surrounded themselves with. And they’re not any wiser for it.

Judge didn’t say what the movie would be ab out . W e can only assume that it’s about Beavis and Butt-Head on their eternal quest to either score or watch T V and eat nachos. Whatever way that shakes out is fine by us.