Everybody and their mother knows Will Smith was “West Philadelphia born and raised,” but his counterpart on Bel-Air clearly feels the need to remind people. The Peacock series, a dramatic reboot of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, returns for its second season on February 23, 2023, and Will (Jabari Banks) isn’t the only member of the family gaining an edge in the new trailer.

While Will is estranged from the Banks family and residing in South L.A., even Carlton (Olly Sholotan) is struggling to “fit into this goddamn Bel-Air bubble.” Hilary (Coco Jones) is figuring out how to manage a career as an influencer, while Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Phil (Adrian Holmes) face tension in their relationship about their own business choices. And notably, there’s an appearance from Fresh Prince original cast member Tatyana Ali as Mrs. Hughes, “the English Literature teacher at Bel-Air middle school who sees something special in Ashley (Akira Akbar),” per a press release.

Bel-Air | New Season | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Meanwhile, Will forges a relationship with a basketball scout who “challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence,” according to the Peacock press release. “He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.”

Bel-Air also stars Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa. The series is helmed by showrunner Carla Banks Waddles, who promises that the new season “will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series.” Morgan Cooper, executive producer and creator of the viral trailer that inspired the drama series, adds, “The future of our show is bright and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for the Banks family in season two.”

