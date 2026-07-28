Netflix debuts a seaside town with a dark secret in first Below teaser Josh Hartnett leads the new limited series about some sort of sea creature.

Off the top, Below was well into production before Widow’s Bay premiered, and they have fairly different premises. Still, forgive us for seeing some footage of a North Atlantic seaside town with a sordid past and thinking of the recent hit series about that very thing. But Below might conjure Jaws or The Meg just as easily, once we get a better look at whatever the hell is hiding in these waters. Right now, all we know for sure is that Josh Hartnett—who plays “big-hearted but stubborn fisherman” Calvin Penney—seems to be the only one in Newfoundland taking whatever is going on Below seriously.