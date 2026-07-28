Netflix debuts a seaside town with a dark secret in first Below teaser

Josh Hartnett leads the new limited series about some sort of sea creature.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 28, 2026 | 12:51pm
Image courtesy of Netflix
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Netflix debuts a seaside town with a dark secret in first Below teaser

Off the top, Below was well into production before Widow’s Bay premiered, and they have fairly different premises. Still, forgive us for seeing some footage of a North Atlantic seaside town with a sordid past and thinking of the recent hit series about that very thing. But Below might conjure Jaws or The Meg just as easily, once we get a better look at whatever the hell is hiding in these waters. Right now, all we know for sure is that Josh Hartnett—who plays “big-hearted but stubborn fisherman” Calvin Penney—seems to be the only one in Newfoundland taking whatever is going on Below seriously. 

The synopsis for Below continues: 

When an unidentified sea creature begins terrorizing his hometown, Calvin must fight to hold his close-knit community together. Determined to keep his son Wade (Charlie Heaton) and the rest of his family safe, he teams up with a visiting marine researcher (Mackenzie Davis) to confront the creature and reveal the island’s buried secrets before it’s too late. Blending local myth, thrilling suspense, and heartfelt humor, this twisty six-part limited series dives into themes of family, community, and change – both terrifying and inevitable.

Below will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before arriving on Netflix on October 8.

 
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