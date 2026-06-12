Sonic the Hedgehog joins The Beatles

There’s a fix for any movie in jeopardy: Add Sonic the Hedgehog. For example, when Sonic The Hedgehog‘s first trailer dropped, it was clear that this movie needed a little something beyond a weird blue guy with revolting teeth. The movie needed Sonic. So, in its infinite wisdom, Paramount went back into the film and added Sonic to Sonic The Hedgehog, resulting in one of the most profitable blockbuster franchises of the era. Now, Sam Mendes is ponying up the gold rings to get ahead of it.

Variety reports that Sonic himself, Ben Schwartz, will be sucking on chili dogs outside The Ed Sullivan Show with the Lovable Lads from Liverpool in Mendes’ upcoming The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event. However, in a bit of a head scratcher, Schwartz won’t be playing his “Gotta Go Fast” alter-ego, but the legendary New York DJ Murray the K, who was first to welcome the group during their 1964 U.S. sojourn and reportedly coined himself the first “Fifth Beatle.” How did he get in with them so quickly? Well, having the right shoes helps.

Each film in Mendes’ Cinematic Event will supposedly present a different Beatles perspective from a different era of their history, leading to their 1970 breakup. The movies are said to be coming out with supersonic speed, with all four opening on the same day, making its audience the first to experience more than one non-James Bond Sam Mendes film in a single day.

Mendes’ four-film Beatles epic stars Harrison Dickinson as John, Berry Keoghan as Ringo, Joseph Quinn as George, and most appropriately of all, Paul Mescal as Paul. The film also stars Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey. We’d say that Knuckles would make a good Allen Klein, but Mendes has already cast Wade Whipple in the role. How many Sonic cast members are in The Beatles—A Four Film Cinematic Event? We’ll find out when the movies come out in April 2028.