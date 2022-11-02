With the cancellation of Stargirl on Monday by The CW, it’s now official: the Arrowverse is dead. The superhero franchise will end with The Flash’s ninth and final season, which is set to air starting in January 2023. The interconnected series dominated The CW for a decade, ultimately encompassing seven standalone shows and nine crossover events. (Yes, Stargirl takes place on a parallel earth, but several characters from the show appeared in the Crisis crossover, so we’re counting the series as part of the ‘Verse.)

Over the years, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and Stargirl gave us some unforgettable characters, from well-known heroes like Superman to lesser-known villains like Prometheus. While DC’s films were beset by very public problems, including production issues, conflicts over creative decisions, and poor critical receptions, the Arrowverse was quietly developing some of the best character work and some of the best superhero portrayals on screen. (There’s a reason why fans have been campaigning for Grant Gustin to take over as The Flash on the big screen, and it’s not just his alliterative name, which sounds like it came straight from the pages of a comic book.) Now, in honor of the franchise’s legacy, we’ve ranked the 20 best Arrowverse characters.