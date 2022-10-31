Another one bites the dust. Stargirl is the next CW series on the chopping block, according to a new report from Deadline. The show, which starred Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, and Joel McHale, began its life on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service while also airing on the broadcast network. Per the outlet, the writers were given early indication that the third season would be its last in order to craft a proper ending.

“Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure,” series creator and comic book writer Geoff Johns said in a statement.

“The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I’d like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible—with grace, strength and humor—exceeding my wildest expectations,” the statement continues. “I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it’s built!”

“Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it,” Bassinger said in her own statement. “I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart.”

The decision to cancel the superhero series reportedly came from executives of Nexstar, the company which recently acquired the floundering network. They’ve been making good on their promise to clean house and make way for programming targeted at older viewers with the recent cancellations of Stargirl and Nancy Drew, as well as wrapping up long-running series including Riverdale and The Flash. Superman & Lois is now the last Arrowverse-adjacent series still on the air, but that show— along with Kung Fu, All American, and its spinoff— is likely on thin ice. Prepare for this season to be an official goodbye to the glory days.