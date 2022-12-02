The Daniels (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Everything Everywhere All At Once

Can the auteurs behind the year’s unlikeliest hit ride its momentum for almost a year to the Best Director ballot? We want to live in the world where Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, experts at filming flatulent corpses and dildos, are Oscar nominees. Anyone who’s seen Everything Everywhere All At Once (which, at this point, is everyone) since March can’t deny that what the Daniels accomplished on a budget of only $25 million is extraordinary in its ingenuity, boundary-pushing in its originality, and historically significant to Hollywood’s evolution.