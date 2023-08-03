THE SHALLOWS - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

Jaws spawned several dubious sequels and a whole genre of shoddy killer-fish flicks (here’s looking at you, Sharknado), but there have been a few other shark movies with legit bite. Jaume Collet-Serra’s 2016 film The Shallows is one of them. In the well-reviewed survival thriller, Blake Lively stars as a medical student and surfer on vacation named Nancy who becomes stranded 200 yards from shore as a hungry great white circles her. With an injured seagull as her only company, Nancy has to use the limited tools available to her to get back to the safety of the sand. This nail-biter is the worst-case scenario for any surfer to be in and will easily convince you to never sign up for lessons. The popular misconception that you are safe from sharks in the shallows is blown out of the water here. Thanks a lot, Mr. Collet-Serra!