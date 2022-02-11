Showcasing all of the glitz and glamou r of Los Angeles in the ‘80s, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty follows the basketball team’s rise to prominence under team owner Jerry Buss (played by John C. Reilly).

With a grainy camera effect to give the series an older feel, the trailer outlines Buss’ dream to make the Lakers a bonafide money maker through exquisite draft picks and by transforming the cheerleaders into dancers with sex appeal.



We’re also introduced to Earvin “Magic” Johnson (played by Quincy Isaiah) who, of course, goes on to become one of the biggest names in basketball. Winning Time appears to have a winning combination of soul, glam, humor, and a funky soundtrack.

The cast of the series is absolutely stacked with Reilly as Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, and Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.



The series cast also includes Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, with Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr. and Sally Field as Jessie Buss.

Max Borenstein (Godzilla Vs. Kong) serves as showrunner, executive producer, writer, and co-creator with Jim Hecht. Adam McKay is attached to the project as an executive producer and the director of the pilot.Winning Time is based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s written by Jeff Pearlman.

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty debuts on HBO Max on March 6, with new episodes each subsequent Sunday.