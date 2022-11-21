New Girl, “Thanksgiving”

New Girl: Nick & Jess 1x06 #8 (Nick: Then why did you ask me?)

Is there a crueler indictment of a person’s character than “He likes Air Bud 2"? Not in the world of New Girl, which Jess finds absurd. She likes that the guy she’s crushing on is kind of dorky and defends him when Nick says he’s uncool. Nick hits the nail on the head when he asks why his opinion matters, forcing Jess to really consider that question. This episode sets up the two main relationships that will play out over the course of the entire series: Nick and Jess and Schmidt and Cece, with Winston in the mix as the audience stand-in. And this episode also gets at a universal Thanksgiving truth: cooking a turkey is hard, y’all. [Jen Lennon]