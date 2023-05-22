Better Call Saul Ending | S06E13 | Saul Gone (Full Scene)

Finale date: August 15, 2022

How do you end the black-and-white world of Better Call Saul? The series quite literally took on a grey color scheme for its final batch of episodes as we caught up with Gene Takovic’s shenanigans in the future, a life after Jimmy McGill and Saul Goodman ceased to exist. Ultimately, after being arrested in Omaha, his life crumbles slowly and in the one place he knows how to manipulate best: the court. Bob Odenkirk gets to show off Jimmy/Saul/Gene’s prowess one last time as he convinces the court he wasn’t Walt’s (Bryan Cranston) partner, but rather his victim, and that he’d even testify against Kim.

That last part is what it all comes back to. BCS was Jimmy’s origin story that morphed into a tale about his evolution and partnership with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn)—their relationship turned into the crux of this AMC drama. So, of course, it had to end with them acknowledging each other, even if it means Jimmy will spend the rest of his life behind bars when he could’ve easily gotten out in less than a decade. An easy prison sentence isn’t worth it if Kim doesn’t respect him. So they share a cigarette, do the finger gun thing, and it’s all good, man. [Saloni Gajjar]