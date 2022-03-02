In a move reminiscent of the opening sequence of Tropic Thunder, Judd Apatow is going in on fake movie trailers. For his upcoming pandemic comedy, The Bubble, Apatow takes his cast and crew to the top of a digital Mount Everest, where they can fight winged dinosaurs for the sixth time, apparently.

But Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest: Memories of a Requiem isn’t a real movie. It’s a movie within a movie, presumably the movie they’re making in The Bubble. It’s Apatow’s first release since he unfairly forced more Pete Davidson on a weary world in The King Of Staten Island in 2020.

The Bubble follows a group of actors stuck inside one of those pandemic quarantine bubbles you kept hearing about in 2020. Here, stars Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Delaney, and David Duchovny, are filming their sixth Cliff Beasts movie, which feels like a blockbuster from a different time.

It wouldn’t be much of an Apatow movie without his family, though. Wife Leslie Mann and daughter Iris Apatow will appear alongside Star Wars vets Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz.

Cliff Beasts 6 also got a little tagline: “Humankind is threatened once again by a dinosaur species: Cliff Beasts. The team must reunite, after five long years, to battle the Cliff Beasts — but this time on Mount Everest.” Again, it’s hard not to be reminded of Tropic Thunder’s Tugg Speedman—vehicle ‌Scorcher VI, when Ben Stiller, the guy who made a difference five times before, made a difference again (only this time it was different).

We look forward to seeing if Cliff Beasts 6 can top a catchphrase as good as “Who left the fridge open?”

The Bubble drops on Netflix on April 1, we think. It is April Fool’s Day. Maybe we’ll get a feature-length Cliff Beasts 6, which kind of sounds preferable.

