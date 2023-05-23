Fox Mulder’s Final Speech in The X Files - The Truth S9E19 & S9E20

Finale date: May 19, 2002 (original series)

Technically The X-Files had two finales, but the one that made our list is the two-parter that ended the show’s initial run back in 2002. By the end of season nine it was clear to pretty much everyone that the show had gone on for too long and ending it was the right move. David Duchovny had left after season eight, Gillian Anderson’s role was diminished, and despite the best efforts of their replacements—Robert Patrick as John Doggett and Annabeth Gish as Monica Reyes—the show was never the same without its core duo at the center.

The X-Files had already buckled under the weight of its own lore—if you lost track of the mythology of super soldiers, black oil, alien colonists, and The Syndicate, we wouldn’t blame you—and no amount of exposition recapping it all through the device of a military tribunal, or even the return of Duchovny and the reunion of Mulder and Scully, could make up for that. “The Truth” had its moments, bringing back fan favorites like Alex Krycek (Nicholas Lea), X (Steven Williams), and the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis), and did its best to harken back to when the show was still good, but that only served to remind us of the ways in which it went astray. It’s a good thing, then, that the story of The X-Files didn’t actually end with the original series finale. Going back to it now, it feels more like a soft launch for a movie franchise that didn’t quite turn out as expected, with just one more film in 2008 (the first was released in 1998, between seasons five and six) and then a two-season revival beginning in 2016. Fortunately it takes more to kill off a seminal cultural phenomenon than one weak series finale. [Cindy White]