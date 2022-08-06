Two giants of music decided to finally join forces this weekend, with Beyoncé and Madonna teaming up to release a new remix together. Specifically, the two legends have collaborated on a fresh version of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” titled “The Queens Remix,” which combines the single from her recently released album Renaissance with Madonna’s 1990 mega-hit “Vogue.”



Somewhat surprisingly, this is the first time that these two mononymous superstars have joined forces, despite, as Vulture notes, being long-time and vocal fans of each other. “The Queens Remix” is one of several remixes Beyoncé has unleashed so far for Renaisance (which is, as previously announced, intended to be just the first part of a three-part project.) Other remixes from the album have included will.i.am., Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, and Nita Aviance.

BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS Remix)

Notably, “The Queens Remix” includes one major change to the original “Vogue,” even as it retains its irresistible dance beats: Madonna’s list of classic Hollywood stars has now been replaced with a string of female musical artists that Beyoncé clearly wanted to pay tribute to. Lauryn Hi ll, Lizzo, Grace Jones, Nina Simone, Beyonce’s sister Solange, Erykah Badu, and “Queen Mother Madonna” herself all come in for a namecheck, updating the song to be a reflection of Beyoncé’s own personal obsessions.

“The Queens Remix” was originally available only as a download through Beyonce’s web site; it has since made its way to the various streaming services so that you bask in its vibes without having to, like, figure out how to download an MP3 in 2022. Madonna promoted the song on her own social media; she recently performed a musical victory lap of her own, releasing Finally Enough Love, a compilation collecting her fifty number one-hit songs in one place.