Charli xcx enlists Kesha for one more brat remix Spring breakers... spring breakers forever

You didn’t think that was actually it, did you? Though Charli xcx released her long-awaited Brat and it’s completely different but still brat on Friday, there were a couple of songs—”Spring Breakers” and “Hello goodbye,” bonus tracks from the album’s initial release—that were left unremixed. Well, bad news for “Hello goodbye,” as “Spring breakers” just got its remix, courtesy of Kesha.

The original version of the track is one of the more, uh, extreme on the album, wherein Charli basically threatens to bomb the Grammys, going so far as to name the time and location and her methods. Those verses are swapped here for some shit-talking from Kesha, but this version of “Spring breakers” is otherwise fairly faithful to brat’s original.

Fans may notice that this timing does square pretty well with the initial brat rollout. After the original album came out on Friday June 7, Charli shared the bonus tracks the following Monday. Some kind of Charli/Kesha collaboration was teased all the way back in April, when a van driving around London featured both of their names. (Charli’s preferred method of promoting this album has largely been via strategically placed billboards that go viral on social media when discovered.) Kesha has also released music of her own this year, with the delightfully wacky “Joyride” ahead of her upcoming album. She also teased a rerecording of her debut hit “Tik Tok” to nix the reference to Sean “Diddy” Combs.